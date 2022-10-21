U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

EssilorLuxottica’s third-quarter revenue - Keeping the high-single-digit pace, growing globally

EssilorLuxottica
·1 min read
EssilorLuxottica
EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica’s third-quarter revenue

Keeping the high-single-digit pace, growing globally

  • Group’s revenue at Euro 6.4 billion, up 17.0%2 in Q3 versus 2021

  • +8.2%2 at constant exchange rates1 in third quarter

  • +8.8%2 at constant exchange rates1 in the first nine months

In Q3 at constant exchange rates1:

  • EMEA growing 9.2%2, North America up 3.4%2 on a tough comparison

  • Asia-Pacific and Latin America growing double digits

  • Comparable-store sales3 growing by 6.5%

  • E-commerce at 7% of total revenue, back to growth in Q3

Charenton-le-Pont, France (October 21, 2022 - 7:00 am) – EssilorLuxottica today announced that consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2022 totaled Euro 6,394 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.2%2 at constant exchange rates1 compared to the third quarter of 2021 (+17.0%2 at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: “We are pleased with the solid performance our Company delivered in the third quarter of this year, with all the regions posting growth, from Asia-Pacific and Latin America, to EMEA and North America. The results once again demonstrate the power of our business model as well as the determination and agility of our almost 200,000 people worldwide, committed to the long term view we shared at our Capital Market Day this year.

Proving the impact we can have together, we earned the sixth spot on the Fortune Change the World list and celebrated World Sight Day by delivering vision care to more than 350,000 children and adults worldwide, all in the same week. We are a company that consistently delivers results and supports our communities, this ties into our commitment to growing the market for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our strategic vision and our ability to deliver on our long-term outlook.”

Attachment


