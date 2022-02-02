U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,557.75
    +22.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,245.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,177.75
    +183.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.80
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.01
    -0.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -3.28 (-13.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5630
    -0.1190 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,400.61
    -140.49 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.08
    +0.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.56
    +42.78 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Essity acquires wiping and cleaning company

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has acquired the US professional wiping and cleaning company Legacy Converting, Inc. The company offers products within the categories of sanitizing and disinfecting wet-wipes, chemical-ready wipes and dry wipes. The purchase price amounts to USD 40m (approximately SEK 370m) with a potential additional earnout amount of USD 10m (approximately SEK 90m) on a cash and debt-free basis. Essity is the world's largest supplier of products and services in the market for professional hygiene with its leading Tork brand.

Legacy Converting, Inc. was founded in 2004 and manufactures the EverwipeTM brand of roll and folded wipes in a variety of formats, including pop-up canister, bucket and resealable packs. Customers are mainly found in the Industrial and Office Supply, Public Interest, Commercial and Healthcare market segments. Legacy Converting, Inc. is located in New Jersey.

For the first nine months of 2021, Legacy Converting, Inc. reported net sales of USD 15.1m (SEK 140m) with an adjusted EBITDA of USD 2.5m (SEK 24m), an adjusted EBITA of USD 1.8m (SEK 16m), equivalent to an adjusted EBITA margin of 11.7%. Sales growth for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to -49%, following extraordinary sales growth in 2020 as a result of Covid-19 driven demand. In 2020, the company reported net sales of USD 39m (SEK 362m), an adjusted EBITDA of USD 12.1m (SEK 112m) and adjusted EBITA of USD 11.8m (SEK 109m) equivalent to an adjusted EBITA margin of 30%. Sales growth in 2020 amounted to 183%.

"As a leading global hygiene and health company, we are committed to offering innovative sustainable hygiene products and services. With the acquisition of Legacy Converting, Inc. we will expand our wiping and cleaning product offering and further strengthen our presence in key customer segments in the North American market", says Don Lewis, President Professional Hygiene, Essity.

Essity's Professional Hygiene business comprises complete hygiene solutions, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand lotion, hand sanitizers, dispensers, wiping and cleaning products as well as service and maintenance under the globally leading Tork brand. Essity also offers digital solutions, such as Internet of Things sensor technology, enabling data-driven cleaning. Customers consist of companies and office buildings, universities, healthcare facilities, industries, restaurants, hotels, stadiums and other public venues. Distribution channels for the products consist of distributors and online.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-acquires-wiping-and-cleaning-company,c3496483

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3496483/1528357.pdf

Essity acquires wiping and cleaning company

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/legacylogo,c3006451

LegacyLogo

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/legacy-products-,c3006473

Legacy products

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-acquires-wiping-and-cleaning-company-301473525.html

SOURCE Essity

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • GM stock lower after reporting Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports quarterly earnings for GM as the company pivots to produce more electric vehicles.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. headed toward a couple of elusive marks Tuesday evening, after disclosing earnings and plans for a stock split: A $3,000 share price and $2 trillion market cap.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Google plans to ‘develop games on its own,’ analyst says

    Neuberger Berman Senior Research Analyst Daniel Flax joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet earnings, the announced stock split, and the extent to which the tech giant will move into gaming.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Facebook parent Meta to report Q4 earnings as Apple’s privacy changes bite

    Facebook parent company Meta will reports its Q4 results after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.