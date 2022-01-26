U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

Essity announces price increases

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is announcing price increases in all product categories and markets to compensate the substantially higher costs for raw materials, energy and distribution. The timing and degree of the price increases will be managed locally.

"We do not expect a decrease in the historically high costs for raw material, energy and distribution in the near term. Price increases are therefore essential to compensate for the higher costs while we continue to increase customer and consumer value through leading innovations and implement efficiency measures to achieve cost savings" says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 06:50 CET on January 26, 2022.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 709 426 338

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-announces-price-increases,c3492427

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3492427/1525196.pdf

Essity announces price increases

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-announces-price-increases-301468367.html

SOURCE Essity

