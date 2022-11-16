U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.81
    -22.92 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.81
    +21.89 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,190.82
    -167.59 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.33
    -29.87 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.95
    -1.97 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0386
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    -0.0550 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4020
    +0.1240 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,518.32
    -533.64 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.11
    -10.77 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.47
    -8.97 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Essity Global Hygiene and Health Survey 2022: The Future of Well-Being

Essity
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Essity

Background

The world is evolving and changing, perhaps faster than ever. New pandemics and a shift in world order have affected people immensely - physically and mentally. It has also affected our ideas of health and well -being, and of ourselves. The stages of life are not as set as they used to be. Boys and girls hit puberty two years earlier than before, first time parents can be up to 40 years apart, and we see a "new" generation of youthful and active seniors. Essity is a part of all stages of life. Not only offering solutions and products for people's everyday hygiene and health needs, but also spreading awareness about social stigmas and taboos, which have a negative affect on people's well -being. Taboos and stigmas that hinder access to the right solutions for people's needs and are detrimental to their mental well -being. In order to bring awareness to the importance of hygiene and health and its link to well-being, Essity is looking at the future of well-being to find the solutions for a healthier next generation. This survey is a part of the foundation of this effort.

From Now to the Future of Well-Being

Previously, we conducted the "Essentials Initiative Survey" to investigate attitudes and behaviors towards health and hygiene, with the aim of breaking existing stigmas and taboos that have a negative effect on people's lives.

This year, the "Global Hygiene and Health Survey" will investigate the future of well-being, looking at the gap between the current behaviors and attitudes of people towards well-being and how they would like to live in the future. The report will also explore knowledge gaps and lived experiences with respect to health and hygiene - in order to outline the barriers and solutions for well-being throughout the modern day life-cycle.

Survey Methodology

  • The survey has been planned, monitored and analyzed by United Minds and the data has been collected with the assistance of survey provider CINT.

  • The standard method for carrying out quantitative surveys are digital questionnaires.

  • Digital questionnaires are distributed through web panels and reach the respondents by e-mail.

  • Data collection took place during May 3 - May 31 in 2022 through web panels in the respective countries.

Markets Participating in Survey

  • Answers from a total of 15 246 respondents have been collected in 15 markets.

  • National quotas have been used to obtain accurate representation of age and gender

  • This report presents the overall results as a mean average of the answers from all countries

Essity, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture
Essity, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture

Topics seen as barriers to well-being

  • 67% say they experience a barrier to living healthier - time and motivation are the biggest barriers

  • 13% of people aged 66-80 years old feel safe about hygiene standards in public washrooms

  • 59% of men think that nothing can be done about pain and mood swings women experience during menstruation

  • 42% say that society and the scientific community should focus most on improving well-being

  • 23% with urine leakage avoid talking about urine leakage

Positive enablers seen as contributors to well-being

  • 61% agree that digital healthcare and services save time for caregiver to spend with patients

  • 45% say schools creating spaces for dialogue and education are necessary to reduce the shame and reluctance to discuss health and hygiene area

  • 34% say being free from pain and discomfort is essential for their daily well-being

  • 38% say better hygiene standards would make the biggest difference to help stop spread of resistance to antibiotics

  • 61% say themselves are responsible for consuming sustainably

As a leading global hygiene and health company, we continuously gather insights that help us break barriers to well-being and contribute to inclusive, stigma-free societies. This time, we have talked to more than 15,000 people in 15 countries all over the world about the gap between their current behaviors and attitudes towards well-being and how they would like to live in the future.

One key insight from the survey is the link between physical and mental well-being. Our hygiene solutions, educational initiatives and partnerships help reduce shame and social exclusion and to improve both people's physical and mental health in the process.

Download the Essity 2022 Global Hygiene and Health Survey to learn more

Learn more about Essity here

Essity, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture
Essity, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Essity
Website: www.essity.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726281/Essity-Global-Hygiene-and-Health-Survey-2022-The-Future-of-Well-Being

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Snacks To Prevent Holiday Weight Gain

    The holiday season, starting from the last week of November to the first or second week of January, is a time that many people experience significant weight gain. And with so many holiday favorites at our fingertips, including classic eggnog, festive peppermint treats, and cute little gingerbread men, it is no wonder why so many people gain weight during "the most wonderful time of the year."But for people who are focused on trying to avoid the holiday weight gain, the simple act of snacking on

  • 17 Classic Comfort Foods That Need to Make a Comeback

    Comfort food and nostalgia go hand and hand. It's no surprise that classic comfort foods remind you of your childhood. You grew up with your mom making your favorite soothing meal when you weren't feeling well, as a consolation prize when you deserved a reward, or when you just needed a hug.Of course, dishes like mac 'n cheese, mashed potatoes, and meatloaf have stood the test of time and are still giving comfort to this day. However, countless once-upon-a-time dishes that did their job well are

  • Myrkl, The Revolutionary Pre-Drinking Pill, Enters U.S. Market Just In Time For The Festive Season, Following Overwhelming Success In The UK

    The revolutionary Swedish probiotic company, de Faire Medical, announced today the launch of Myrkl in the U.S., the pre-drinking pill that works. Myrkl is the first-ever product in history to demonstrate the breakdown of alcohol effectively (eliminating up to 70% of alcohol after 60 minutes), reducing common symptoms experienced after drinking alcohol. Not only does Myrkl break down alcohol into water and carbon dioxide before reaching the liver, but it also eliminates the calories associated wi

  • 10 Burger Chains With the Best Quality Meat in America

    Much like steakhouses, burger restaurants stand out with the quality of their meat—or lack thereof. Perhaps even more so than steakhouses, burger chains need to distinguish themselves with top-tier products, due to the fact that they oftentimes don't have the glitz and glamor of a fine-dining steakhouse vibe to fall back on.And when it comes to product, it's all about the beef. Sure, it's important to have good toppings, condiments, and buns (not to mention the fact that burger chains have reall

  • The past year for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) investors has not been profitable

    FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAI ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. In...

  • Clorox Your Air: The Germ-Busting Cleaning Brand Is Now Making Air Purifiers

    The popular household cleaning brand is expanding beyond surface disinfection to air purifiers for both small spaces and large homes

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust falls as cryptocurrencies slide again

    Crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading said in a tweet it was temporarily suspending redemptions and new loan originations in the wake of FTX's collapse, which has given cryptocurrencies another hammering this year. Genesis, the latest company to be hit by FTX turmoil, is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is also the parent company of Grayscale. Grayscale said it would be business as usual for its products and its underlying assets were unaffected.

  • Even amid a rough season, the Rams going all-in was worth the cost

    The Rams' rough season isn't getting any better, but their all-in approach last year was worth the cost

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save up to $100

    Grab a FitBit at a $50 discount, mega-popular sneakers for $15 off and more.

  • Elon Musk tells Twitter staff to work long hours or leave

    Elon Musk says workers at the social media firm must be "hardcore" if they want to stay, reports say.

  • Don't Use These 5 Non-Cost Effective COVID Treatments Including Antivirals From Merck and Gilead, Britain's NICE Says

    National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended stopping using five COVID-19 treatments, including Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) antiviral pill for high-risk patients, citing cost-effectiveness concerns. NICE acknowledged that there is evidence that Merck's molnupiravir and Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) hospital-administered antiviral remdesivir are effective at treating COVID-19, not found to be cost-effective. It also recommended against three other COVID treatme

  • Three months after leadership change, vTv Therapeutics reports cash of $15.3 million and net loss of $4.3 million in Q3

    Three months after yet another leadership change, High Point clinical-stage pharmaceutical company vTv Therapeutics reported a slight increase in both cash position and net loss at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Paul Sekhri, who became CEO in August, told TBJ he is committed to getting the company back on the right track.

  • Jane Fonda reveals why she feels ‘ready’ to die

    Hollywood star said she was just ‘being realistic’

  • Second Time Might Be the Charm for Alzheimer’s Blockbuster

    Biogen had been a sinking ship following its Alzheimer’s flop, but positive results in September have changed the company’s trajectory.

  • Biotech Stocks Embrace The Neuroscience Renaissance With Biogen, Amylyx At The Helm

    The neuroscience renaissance is here. Biotech stocks are soaring this year on expectations for new treatments in brain-health disorders.

  • Novartis Weighs Ophthalmology, Respiratory Unit Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is weighing sales of non-core assets as it seeks to raise money to invest in cutting-edge medicines, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize Him

  • Pfizer Retakes Its 200-Day Line On Moderna's Good News; But Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • Novartis weighs sale of ophthalmology, respiratory units - Bloomberg

    The company is seeking to raise money from the possible sale of the assets to invest in cutting-edge medicines, the report said, adding that the ophthalmology unit could alone fetch about $5 billion. Novartis in August said it was planning to spin off its generics unit Sandoz to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines. Sandoz sales have been hurt by pricing pressure that has affected the broader generics industry for years, particularly in the United States, although the country accounts for less than a quarter of its total sales.

  • Male fertility crash accelerating worldwide: study

    The world is experiencing a quiet yet accelerating collapse in male fertility, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal Human Reproduction Update. The study found sperm counts fell by more than 51 percent between 1973 and 2018. And while sperm counts have been dropping for decades, the decline rate appears to be speeding up.…