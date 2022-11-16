Essity Global Hygiene and Health Survey 2022: The Future of Well-Being

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Essity

Background

The world is evolving and changing, perhaps faster than ever. New pandemics and a shift in world order have affected people immensely - physically and mentally. It has also affected our ideas of health and well -being, and of ourselves. The stages of life are not as set as they used to be. Boys and girls hit puberty two years earlier than before, first time parents can be up to 40 years apart, and we see a "new" generation of youthful and active seniors. Essity is a part of all stages of life. Not only offering solutions and products for people's everyday hygiene and health needs, but also spreading awareness about social stigmas and taboos, which have a negative affect on people's well -being. Taboos and stigmas that hinder access to the right solutions for people's needs and are detrimental to their mental well -being. In order to bring awareness to the importance of hygiene and health and its link to well-being, Essity is looking at the future of well-being to find the solutions for a healthier next generation. This survey is a part of the foundation of this effort.

From Now to the Future of Well-Being

Previously, we conducted the "Essentials Initiative Survey" to investigate attitudes and behaviors towards health and hygiene, with the aim of breaking existing stigmas and taboos that have a negative effect on people's lives.

This year, the "Global Hygiene and Health Survey" will investigate the future of well-being, looking at the gap between the current behaviors and attitudes of people towards well-being and how they would like to live in the future. The report will also explore knowledge gaps and lived experiences with respect to health and hygiene - in order to outline the barriers and solutions for well-being throughout the modern day life-cycle.

Survey Methodology

The survey has been planned, monitored and analyzed by United Minds and the data has been collected with the assistance of survey provider CINT.

The standard method for carrying out quantitative surveys are digital questionnaires.

Digital questionnaires are distributed through web panels and reach the respondents by e-mail.

Data collection took place during May 3 - May 31 in 2022 through web panels in the respective countries.

Story continues

Markets Participating in Survey

Answers from a total of 15 246 respondents have been collected in 15 markets.

National quotas have been used to obtain accurate representation of age and gender

This report presents the overall results as a mean average of the answers from all countries

Essity, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture

Topics seen as barriers to well-being

67% say they experience a barrier to living healthier - time and motivation are the biggest barriers

13% of people aged 66-80 years old feel safe about hygiene standards in public washrooms

59% of men think that nothing can be done about pain and mood swings women experience during menstruation

42% say that society and the scientific community should focus most on improving well-being

23% with urine leakage avoid talking about urine leakage

Positive enablers seen as contributors to well-being

61% agree that digital healthcare and services save time for caregiver to spend with patients

45% say schools creating spaces for dialogue and education are necessary to reduce the shame and reluctance to discuss health and hygiene area

34% say being free from pain and discomfort is essential for their daily well-being

38% say better hygiene standards would make the biggest difference to help stop spread of resistance to antibiotics

61% say themselves are responsible for consuming sustainably

As a leading global hygiene and health company, we continuously gather insights that help us break barriers to well-being and contribute to inclusive, stigma-free societies. This time, we have talked to more than 15,000 people in 15 countries all over the world about the gap between their current behaviors and attitudes towards well-being and how they would like to live in the future.

One key insight from the survey is the link between physical and mental well-being. Our hygiene solutions, educational initiatives and partnerships help reduce shame and social exclusion and to improve both people's physical and mental health in the process.

Download the Essity 2022 Global Hygiene and Health Survey to learn more

Learn more about Essity here

Essity, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Essity

Website: www.essity.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726281/Essity-Global-Hygiene-and-Health-Survey-2022-The-Future-of-Well-Being



