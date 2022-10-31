NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Essity is part of news agency Reuters VISION 2045 campaign, celebrating the United Nations (UN) turning 100-year in 2045. A groundbreaking documentary series from companies around the world is released this year.

The purpose is to showcase how businesses are progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and positive progress to society and the UN targets at large.

The below speakers are featured in the Essity documentary:

Tuomas Yrjölä, President Global Brand, Innovation and Sustainability

Anna Brodowsky, VP Public Affairs

Anke Renz, VP Research & Development

Christian Carlsson, Site Manager Lilla Edet

Donato Giorgio President, Global Supply Chain

Read the full story here on Vision 2045

Learn more about Essity here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Essity

Website: www.essity.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723049/Essity-How-a-Holistic-Approach-to-Sustainability-Is-Driving-a-Healthier-World



