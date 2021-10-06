U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    -19.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,074.00
    -109.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,572.50
    -82.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.70
    -12.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.34
    +0.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6940
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,652.32
    +2,244.08 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.94
    +50.57 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Essity invests in world's first tissue machine running on geothermal steam

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity is investing in enhanced efficiency in the company's site in Kawerau, New Zealand, including the world's first tissue machine running a fully geothermal steam drying process. Together with a reduction in pulp consumption, reduced waste and elimination of the burning of natural gas on the machine, the improvements will contribute to a reduction of carbon emissions by 23 percent from the Kawerau site.

"We're setting new industry standards when it comes to sustainable tissue production. Investing in the world's first tissue machine running a fully geothermal steam process is groundbreaking. By reducing our carbon emissions, we can offer our customers and consumers more climate friendly products", says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

The Kawerau site has served New Zealand's businesses through its TORK products and New Zealand households with well-known brands such as Purex, Sorbent and Handee for over 65 years. Essity has 326 employees in New Zealand, including over 200 in Kawerau.

Essity is proud to lead the industry for environmental and social sustainability performance across its operations in Australasia. Improvements include sustainable packaging supporting the Australian National Packaging Targets, certified sustainable fiber sources, ethical supply chains, and reducing manufacturing waste and water use.

The investment of approximately AUD 15m (approximately SEK 95m) is partly funded through the Government Investment in Decarbonizing Industry (GIDI) Fund, administered by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) in New Zealand.

The production of tissue from geothermal steam is part of Essity's work to use less energy and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sjöström, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 36, henrik.sjostrom@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-invests-in-world-s-first-tissue-machine-running-on-geothermal-steam,c3427456

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3427456/1477424.pdf

Essity invests in worldâ€™s first tissue machine running on geothermal steam

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/kawerau1,c2964240

Kawerau1

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-invests-in-worlds-first-tissue-machine-running-on-geothermal-steam-301393779.html

SOURCE Essity

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet the visionaries turning Cardano green

    The Cardano Conference delivered a lot of insight into IOHK and Charles Hoskinson’s plans for the future, but it also showcased that ADA is a blockchain for social good with the launch of the #CardanoForest project.

  • Amplify Took Three Hours to Halt California Pipeline Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Driller Amplify Energy Corp. took more than three hours to halt California’s worst oil spill in almost three decades, according to a government report. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFollowing a low-pressure alarm around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 from its San Pedro Bay Pipeli

  • European Industry Is Buckling Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-intensive companies have temporarily shut operations b

  • California oil spill puts nearby wildlife at risk

    Nearly 130,000 gallons of processed crude oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean after a pipeline ruptured along the Southern California coast, putting a nearby wildlife habitat and the area's beaches at risk. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to Chi

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • Woman fed bears 180 eggs a week — and now she’ll pay for it, Canadian officials say

    Officials said the woman bought “bulk produce” weekly, including 10 cases of apples and 50 pounds of carrots.

  • Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go

    Spanish animator and YouTuber MetaBallStudios has made an enlightening video comparing the depths of Earth's oceans and lakes. The post Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘Self-sustaining’ solar camper van can drive, cook and heat water using power of the sun

    Designed by a team from the Technical University in the Dutch city of Eindhoven, the futuristic vehicle took a test drive at a Renault building outside Paris this week.

  • Big U.K. Energy Users Want Urgent Measures to Ease Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government must roll out emergency measures quickly to help industrial energy users cope with the gas crisis, or face business shutting down this winter, a lobby group warned.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryEurope’s gas crunch has hit sectors from fertilizers

  • An Ambitious Ethanol Plan Spurs Food Security Fears in India

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s ambitious plan to cut the use of fossil fuels by promoting ethanol derived from rice, corn and sugar is drawing criticism from some experts who warn the move could undermine food security in the world’s second-most populous country.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business Have

  • Water Shortages Threaten the Economy and Our Food Supply

    This summer, around the world, we didn’t just read about climate change; we lived it. The next victims of a changing climate may be our favorite foods and our wallets, as water scarcity hits American farmers. Water shortages currently affect more than 3 billion people worldwide.

  • Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

    Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

  • 'China could surprise the world': Al Gore

    Speaking in an interview broadcast on Monday (October 4) at the Reuters Impact conference, Gore said he is hopeful that China and the United States will set aside differences and work together at the climate talks, after China's President Xi Jinping last month made a new pledge to stop investing in overseas coal plants. Gore also said he was hopeful about recent actions by business groups such as the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, a group of investors with $43 trillion in assets that have joined a push to limit greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.But he called out efforts by fossil fuel companies pushing, "absolutely false information to try to deceive people into thinking that the climate crisis is not real or not that bad, or that they have solutions in their purview."He criticized announcements by U.S. energy company Chevron about expanding capacity of renewable natural gas, or gas captured at land fills and from agricultural waste."That's ridiculous. There is no such thing," Gore said about so-called renewable natural gas.

  • Why the Infrastructure Stalemate Hit Nikola and Other Alternative Energy Stocks Today

    The infrastructure bill that was passed by the U.S. Senate experienced another delay last week en route to a vote in the House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to vote, and pass, the bill by last Friday, but a stalemate among Democrats is holding up the vote. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, shares of electric vehicle maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), hydrogen-fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and solar technology company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) were down 4.9%, 6.4%, and 5.8%, respectively.

  • Coast Guard: Divers find undersea pipeline damage

    Authorities say the pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged along the ocean floor. (Oct. 5)

  • Boeing takes on Airbus in green aviation battle

    Airlines are trying to work out how to slash the carbon emissions from their flights, but Boeing thinks it may have the answer in the form of sustainable aviation fuel.

  • Here's Why Aemetis, Hyzon Motors, and Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    President Biden's ambitious infrastructure package is losing momentum in the House, and investors are not happy.

  • Oman's tropical storm Shaheen kills at least 7 more

    At least seven more people were killed as heavy winds and rain swept through the country, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account.Four people had been killed on Sunday (October 3), including a child.Latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday (October 4), warning that scattered rainfall was still expected.It urged citizens to be careful crossing valleys and to avoid low-lying areas.