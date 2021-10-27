U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

Essity launches green hydrogen pilot for CO2-free tissue production

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is launching a pilot project to run a paper machine CO2-free with green hydrogen in the company's production facility in Mainz-Kostheim, Germany. For this purpose, natural gas is successively replaced by green hydrogen on the site's largest paper machine during ongoing production. The project is the first of this magnitude in the paper industry. Essity's investment in the pilot project amounts to EUR 4m (approximately SEK 40m).

Essity is starting to use green hydrogen in its production processes. The Essity site in Mainz-Kostheim is testing to what extent green hydrogen can replace natural gas in the tissue production process without compromising on the high product quality.

Following the necessary installations and the re-build of the paper machine, Essity will gradually add green hydrogen to its energy supply. It is planned to run the drying hood of the paper machine on 100 percent green hydrogen by autumn 2022.

"We will be the first in the world to use green hydrogen for tissue production. This is a clear commitment towards our ambitious climate agenda and a big step towards a decarbonized society. We are creating a sustainable process that is setting a new benchmark for the industry", says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

The investment in the green hydrogen pilot project will contribute to Essity's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sjöström, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 36, henrik.sjostrom@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-launches-green-hydrogen-pilot-for-co-2-free-tissue-production,c3440903

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3440903/1486688.pdf

Essity launches green hydrogen pilot for CO2-free tissue production

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-launches-green-hydrogen-pilot-for-co2-free-tissue-production-301409480.html

SOURCE Essity

