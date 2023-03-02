Essity publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Hygiene and health company Essity is today publishing its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 on www.essity.com.

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, Essity reaches more than one billion people with its leading hygiene and health solutions with strong brands such as TENA, Tork, Leukoplast, Tempo, Libresse and Libero. In 2022, the company reported record growth and achieved its highest ever net sales. Operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment was in line with 2021, despite the strong cost inflation. Through successful innovations and acquisitions, Essity has strengthened and expanded its offerings for the benefit of customers and consumers around the world.

Read Magnus Groth's CEO message and about Essity's strategic priorities, earnings and leading sustainability work in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which is attached to this press release and can be downloaded at www.essity.com.

To access the digital short version, please click here.

NB: This is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 2, 2023 at 8:00 CET.

