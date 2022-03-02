U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.00
    -15.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,195.00
    -72.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,949.00
    -56.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.40
    -10.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.10
    +6.69 (+6.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.80
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3285
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2060
    +0.3160 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,940.52
    +493.48 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.12
    +12.13 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,377.44
    +47.24 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Essity publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is today publishing its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021 on www.essity.com.

Sales growth was strong during the year and net sales amounted to approximately SEK 122bn. Essity continued to capture market shares and reported strong e-commerce growth. Six acquisitions were completed, of which four in Medical Solutions. Price increases and cost savings have been implemented to offset the strong cost inflation.

Read Magnus Groth's CEO message and about Essity's strategic priorities and earnings in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2021. The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021 is attached to this press release and can be downloaded at www.essity.com. An online version with several interactive features can be accessed here.

NB: This is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 70 942 63 38

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021,c3516917

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3516917/1542906.pdf

Essity_Annual and Sustainability Report 2021_220302

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-omslag-2021-eng,c3018430

Essity omslag 2021 ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/3516917/bc72e003cc6a83fc.pdf

Essity Press release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021-301493673.html

SOURCE Essity

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • AMC earnings: Movie chain posts 'strongest quarterly results in two full years'

    AMC (AMC) Entertainment reported its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. Investors had some idea of what to expect since the cinema theater chain posted some of its preliminary numbers last month.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Oil price moves ‘are overdone’ but could still go higher, energy strategist says

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist and The Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices surging despite IEA reserves being released.

  • Why Heron Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the small-cap biotech Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) are down by a noteworthy 19.2% as of 2:48 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The lack of commercial momentum for Heron's non-opioid painkiller Zynrelef appears to be the biggest concern for shareholders today. Heron has been one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the Nasdaq stock exchange for quite a while now.

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.