U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,616.43
    +626.47 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Esssex Needs Strong Representation Standing Up for a Workers-Centred Recovery

Canadian Labour Congress
·2 min read

ESSEX, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Labour Congress’ cross-Canada tour visited Essex today, with Larry Rousseau canvassing for New Democrat candidate Tracey Ramsey.

“The pandemic hit this labour market worse than anywhere in Ontario and unemployment remains very high. And to make matters worse, working families faced a double-whammy of being thrown out of work just when the cost of living and housing prices were soaring,” said Rousseau, Canadian Labour Congress’ Executive Vice-President. “Canada’s unions are standing up in support of candidates like Tracey Ramsey because she is someone who always stands up for workers and their families.”

Canadian Labour Congress representatives are travelling the country in support of candidates who are putting workers at the centre of their recovery plan.

“People are worried about the high cost of housing and the rising costs of just about everything else. Worried about being left behind in the pandemic recovery. Women in this region saw their unemployment rate triple, and too many were forced out of the labour market altogether,” added Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske. “Canada’s unions are demanding all parties have a plan for replacing lost jobs with better ones and investing in disaster-proofing our social safety net, so that things like housing, childcare and prescription drugs are available and affordable for all.”

Over the next four weeks, Bruske and the CLC will be engaging voters and campaigning for candidates who have a recovery plan that includes creating good jobs with benefits, fair wages and a path to unionization; strengthening public health care through universal pharmacare; bolstering Canada’s social safety net through investing in affordable housing and childcare; and tackling climate change in a way that leaves no workers behind.

Learn more about how Canada’s union are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-355-1962


Recommended Stories

  • Biden rests head on his hands during tense exchange with Fox reporter after Kabul statement

    Exchange occurred after president called Peter Doocy ‘most interesting’ man in media

  • Fed Chair Jay Powell’s real fear for the global economy is disinflation

    At his most widely anticipated annual remarks, US Federal Reserve Bank chair Jay Powell talked about—you guessed it—inflation. While the underlying global disinflationary factors are likely to evolve over time, there is little reason to think that they have suddenly reversed or abated.

  • 25 Most Corrupt Countries in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 25 most corrupt countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on corruption around the globe, and go directly to the 5 Most Corrupt Countries in the World. Corruption refers to the act of misuse of authority for personal gain. It encompasses a broad range of actions, […]

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • U.S. Supreme Court ends Biden’s Covid-19 eviction moratorium

    Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero reports on the U.S. Supreme Court blocking the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium.

  • More jobless workers sue states over what studies show is a misguided labor policy

    As more workers sue states for opting out of the federal unemployment programs prematurely, more studies show that the cancellation of those benefits haven’t led to job gains.

  • Japan Probes Moderna Deaths; U.K. May Expand Jabs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is investigating the deaths of two people who were administered Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 shots from vaccine batches which have since been suspended. The U.K. government could begin Covid-19 jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds next month. Scotland is considering vaccine passports for pubs and nightclubs. Tokyo’s seven-day average of new cases fell 16%, a sign its worst surge yet may be peaking. Singapore reported 121 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, with 113 of those coming from locall

  • Americans will be paying for the cost of the war in Afghanistan for decades

    Taxpayers have already spent $925 billion in interest payments related to post 9/11 wars, according to a new analysis.

  • Trump's D.C. Hotel Permanently Bans Forbes Reporter After ... Wait For It ... Taking Photos

    Zach Everson has long tracked the lobbyists, Republicans and foreign government reps who have spent big at the hotel to wrangle favors from the former president.

  • Fears of a ‘taper tantrum’ in financial markets might be overshadowed by a U.S. debt ceiling conniption

    Economists are warning Jay Powell to keep his eye on the looming debt ceiling debate in Congress and a possible federal government shutdown which might be a huge risk to his plans to taper bond purchases.

  • A Black Veteran's Wife Feared for His Safety. Officers Fatally Shot Him.

    The nighttime encounter lasted less than 15 seconds. When it was over, Gulia Dale, a Black man and retired Army major, was dead. Dale was fatally shot by two white police officers responding to an emergency call from his worried wife, Karen. Karen Dale had called for help four minutes earlier. Concerned for her husband’s safety, she told a 911 dispatcher he was acting erratically and had a gun. A .45-caliber Glock 21 was found near his body, officials said. He was holding it when the officers fi

  • Donald Trump Jr. Once Again Objected to Men Showing Emotion After President Biden's White House Address

    Donald Trump Jr. had some strong feelings after President Joe Biden’s Thursday remarks on the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan, and his comments are evoking more sympathy than he’d probably hoped. Biden spoke at the White House on Thursday evening in wake of the news that explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport had killed at […]

  • Cuba’s Move Shows Cryptocurrencies Are Gaining The Recognition They Deserve

    Cuba’s government is working to recognize cryptocurrency payments in the country as a way to circumvent the sanctions put in place by the United States of America

  • Tourist Fatally Shot While Eating with Family at Florida Cafe, Suspect Seen Dancing over Victim's Body

    Dustin Wakefield, 21, was dining with his wife and son on vacation when he was shot to death in an unprovoked attack

  • Man convicted of assassinating RFK granted parole

    Sirhan Sirhan was granted parole at his 16th hearing in Los Angeles on Friday. He served more than 50 years in prison for killing Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

  • Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

    Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

  • Food Delivery Companies In NYC Face Permanent Commission Cap

    The gig economy is slowly but steadily becoming a nationwide battleground. Uber and Lyft, two of the industry's power players, made headlines last month when a number of their drivers across the country took to the streets in protest, bringing national attention to what the protesters consider low wages and lack of protections for the workers. After the rideshare companies suffered a blow on the West Coast last week with the striking down of California's Proposition 22 on worker classification,

  • Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes' Trial Is Finally Kicking Off

    After delays from the pandemic and Holmes' pregnancy, the disgraced entrepreneur finally heads to court.

  • Iraq Eyes New Regional Role and Looks for Help to Rebuild

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s regional allies stressed Saturday the need to provide support to an OPEC member struggling to rebuild after decades of ruinous war, in a conference that also afforded a platform for meetings between longtime rivals.French President Emmanuel Macron, and his Egyptian counterpart attended the event, along with leaders and top diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. They were also joined by Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as w

  • A Stranded Interpreter, and the Soldiers Who Would Not Let Go

    The Americans called him “Mikey,” and as an interpreter for the Special Forces he did not just bridge language gaps. He did everything from easing negotiations with local Afghans loyal to the Taliban to warning a convoy away from an ambush. “Mikey wasn’t just a regular interpreter,” recalls Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Torres, a Texan who served in the Special Forces. “He was our lifeline. He went everywhere we went on the most remote and dangerous missions. It was because of him that we returned home