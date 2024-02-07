The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a pretty great week for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$146 in the week since its latest second-quarter results. Revenues were US$4.3b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.87, an impressive 59% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Estée Lauder Companies' 27 analysts is for revenues of US$15.8b in 2024. This reflects a modest 4.4% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 68% to US$2.19. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.20 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 9.6% to US$159. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Estée Lauder Companies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$208 and the most bearish at US$115 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Estée Lauder Companies' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Estée Lauder Companies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.0% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.6% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Estée Lauder Companies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

