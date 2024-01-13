Estée Lauder Companies Insiders Sold US$4.2m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Group President, Jane Hudis, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$202 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$135). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Estée Lauder Companies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Estée Lauder Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Estée Lauder Companies insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$5.6b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Estée Lauder Companies shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Estée Lauder Companies, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Estée Lauder Companies (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

