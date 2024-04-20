Estée Lauder Companies' (NYSE:EL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Estée Lauder Companies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$23b - US$6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Estée Lauder Companies has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 14%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Estée Lauder Companies, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 27%, but since then they've fallen to 6.1%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Estée Lauder Companies' ROCE

In summary, Estée Lauder Companies is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 12% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Estée Lauder Companies has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Estée Lauder Companies (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

