Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.66

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.66 per share on the 15th of March. This means the annual payment will be 1.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Estée Lauder Companies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 203% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Estée Lauder Companies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.72 total annually to $2.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 22% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Estée Lauder Companies (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Is Estée Lauder Companies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

