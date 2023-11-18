Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.66

The board of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving $0.66 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

Estée Lauder Companies' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before this announcement, Estée Lauder Companies was paying out 172% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 48% which is fairly sustainable.

Estée Lauder Companies Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Estée Lauder Companies' earnings per share has shrunk at 14% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Estée Lauder Companies' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Estée Lauder Companies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

