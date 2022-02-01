Establish and Maintain a Successful Compliance and Ethics Program with SCCE's New Edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is pleased to announce the release of a new edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual—a trusted resource written by more than 90 compliance and ethics professionals.
This manual provides detailed analyses of critical aspects of a compliance and ethics program, and includes practical tools, checklists, policies, and procedures to help compliance professionals improve program effectiveness and address a wide range of risk areas.
Newly updated for 2022, The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual contains 80 comprehensive articles and is organized to help you quickly find the information you need.
New content includes:
Compliance in remote and hybrid environments
Antitrust compliance programs evaluated by the DOJ
OFAC's framework for compliance commitments
ESG leadership
Data safekeeping and the European Union
Updated content in 41 areas, including:
Creating a code of conduct
Communicating values across cultures
Board engagement, training, and reporting
Hotline and whistleblowing reporting
Employee discipline and compliance
Third-party risk management
Anti-corruption and anti-bribery
Conflicts of interest
Personal device policies and practices
Social media compliance
Artificial intelligence and corporate compliance
Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription, a softcover print book, and a money-saving print and online bundle. The online version of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual is provided through COSMOS®, SCCE's online content platform, which contains powerful search capabilities that allow users to easily access the information they seek.
To purchase or learn more, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/CCEM
About SCCE
Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves over 6,700 members in 100+ countries around the globe.
SCCE offers 45+ educational conferences a year, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.
Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.
