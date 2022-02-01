U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,519.28
    +3.73 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,183.54
    +51.68 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,233.52
    -6.36 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.06
    +13.61 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1251
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    +0.0040 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6770
    -0.4470 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,750.48
    +223.63 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.17
    +7.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Establish and Maintain a Successful Compliance and Ethics Program with SCCE's New Edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual

·2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is pleased to announce the release of a new edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual—a trusted resource written by more than 90 compliance and ethics professionals.

SCCE&#39;s The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual, newly updated for 2022.

This manual provides detailed analyses of critical aspects of a compliance and ethics program, and includes practical tools, checklists, policies, and procedures to help compliance professionals improve program effectiveness and address a wide range of risk areas.

Newly updated for 2022, The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual contains 80 comprehensive articles and is organized to help you quickly find the information you need.

New content includes:

  • Compliance in remote and hybrid environments

  • Antitrust compliance programs evaluated by the DOJ

  • OFAC's framework for compliance commitments

  • ESG leadership

  • Data safekeeping and the European Union


Updated content in 41 areas, including:

  • Creating a code of conduct

  • Communicating values across cultures

  • Board engagement, training, and reporting

  • Hotline and whistleblowing reporting

  • Employee discipline and compliance

  • Third-party risk management

  • Anti-corruption and anti-bribery

  • Conflicts of interest

  • Personal device policies and practices

  • Social media compliance

  • Artificial intelligence and corporate compliance

Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription, a softcover print book, and a money-saving print and online bundle. The online version of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual is provided through COSMOS®, SCCE's online content platform, which contains powerful search capabilities that allow users to easily access the information they seek.

To purchase or learn more, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/CCEM

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves over 6,700 members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 45+ educational conferences a year, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

(PRNewsfoto/Society of Corporate Compliance)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/establish-and-maintain-a-successful-compliance-and-ethics-program-with-scces-new-edition-of-the-complete-compliance-and-ethics-manual-301473023.html

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • In drag races between Lucid and Tesla, one EV maker was clear winner

    Youtube channel DragTimes staged a series of quarter mile races between Tesla's Plaid and the Lucid Air.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • UPS CEO talks upbeat earnings, business model pivot, price increases, and hiring

    UPS CEO Carol Tomé joins Yahoo Finance Live&nbsp;to discuss better-than-expected earnings, hiring challenges, supply chain disruptions, and the overall outlook for the logistics company.

  • AMC stock surges after upbeat revenue guidance

    Macquire Analyst Chad Beyond joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC stock surging after upbeat revenue guidance.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • Anavex Life Sciences Says Rett Syndrome Trial Meets Primary & Secondary Goals

    Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) reported topline data from the Phase 3 AVATAR trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome. The data demonstrated a statistically significant improvement over placebo for the primary efficacy endpoint and all the secondary efficacy endpoints. Convenient once-daily oral liquid doses of up to 30mg ANAVEX 2-73 were well tolerated. STAT News' Adam Feuerstein Tweets '...Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of thi

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Why Xometry Stock Crashed 17% Today

    Shares of start-up company Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) took a more-than-17% dive today, as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The small but fast-growing online marketplace for on-demand manufacturing printed preliminary earnings for Q4 2021 that came in below some Wall Street analyst estimates (when excluding sales from recently acquired Thomas Publishing Company, which closed in December 2021). Specifically, Xometry said to expect total revenue within a range of $65.5 million to $67.5 million for Q4 2021.

  • Better Cloud Stock: ServiceNow vs. Snowflake

    ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are both high-growth cloud stocks that have stumbled as rising inflation and higher interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. Over the past two months, ServiceNow's stock price declined nearly 20%, while Snowflake's stock price slumped more than 30%. ServiceNow and Snowflake both break down silos and simplify tasks for large companies with their cloud-based subscription services.