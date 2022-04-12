U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.00
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,086.00
    -133.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,963.50
    -36.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.90
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.25
    +2.96 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.20
    +13.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3012
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7070
    +0.3220 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,008.05
    -2,225.09 (-5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.61
    -49.56 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Establishing an international robotics key player

·4 min read

German United Robotics Group acquires SoftBank Robotics Europe in Paris

BOCHUM, Germany, PARIS and TOKYO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- The United Robotics Group (URG), a subsidiary of the RAG-Stiftung in Essen, has reached an agreement with SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. (SBRG) to acquire their French subsidiary SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS (SBRE). SBRG will acquire a minority stake in URG and the two companies will continue to cooperate in the global marketing of various robots. By acquiring SBRE, URG will become one of the leading service robotics companies in Europe.

With this acquisition, URG is following its strategy of securing a leading position in the robotics market through organic growth and acquisitions. The extensive know-how and experience of SBRE's highly qualified employees not only ideally complement URG's broad product range, but the combined forces will above all accelerate research and development and thus further strengthen the company's innovative power.

Headquartered in Paris, France, SBRE is a leader in humanoid robotics and the developer and manufacturer of the world-renowned Pepper and NAO robots. URG has been the master distributor in the European market since October 2021, responsible for sales, service and maintenance of Pepper and NAO. URG companies such as Humanizing Technologies and ENTRANCE Robotics have already been partners of SBRE since 2017.

URG, SBRG and SBRE will hold a strong partnership to develop and distribute various robots including Pepper and will continue to provide services together to customers around the world.

SBRE will revert to its former name of Aldebaran, a pioneer in interaction robotics and academics market. General Manager of SBRE, Xavier Lacherade, will continue to lead the company. The transaction is subject to merger clearance and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome SBRE with more than 180 exceptionally motivated robotics specialists," said Thomas Hähn, founder and CEO of United Robotics Group. "This is an important step for us on the way to further internationalizing our company. The future Aldebaran with their strong reputation in the market will help us to further expand our great potential in combining interaction robotics with our knowledge in collaborative industrial robotics."

Fumihide Tomizawa, President & CEO, SoftBank Robotics Group, said: "We are strengthening our strategic partnerships with various robotics leader companies around the world. We are very pleased to form a strong partnership with a successful company, URG. We will leverage this great relationship to develop and market Pepper and a variety of other robots."

Xavier Lacherade, General Manager of SoftBank Robotics Europe, said: "We know URG as a strategic partner in sales, services and software development. I am very excited about the combination of the two companies into one large network. I am firmly convinced that the short management paths, which are also characterized by the German-French friendship, will inspire the work on both sides of the Rhine and lead us to new successes in the near future."

About United Robotics Group

The United Robotics Group is a subsidiary of RSBG SE, a wholly owned investment entity of the RAG-Stiftung, which primarily focuses on technology driven engineering companies. With a long-term oriented buy and build strategy, RSBG SE is a valuable partner for successful mid-sized companies such as the United Robotics Group.

The United Robotics Group (URG), headquartered in Bochum, Germany, unites young service robotics companies into a unique ecosystem. URG bundles hardware and software expertise under one roof, develops customized service robotics solutions with its partners and customers to meet challenges in the medical, care, hospitality and education sectors, and offers Robot as a Service. Customer needs, product quality, data protection and sustainability are the drivers of development at URG.

For more information: https://www.unitedrobotics.group

About SoftBank Robotics Europe

Leader in humanoid robotics, SoftBank Robotics Europe is headquartered in Paris and regroups about 180 employees. Creator of the robots NAO and Pepper, used today in more than 70 countries worldwide, in various fields, such as retail, healthcare, tourism and education, SoftBank Robotics Europe is a subsidiary of SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

For more information: www.softbankrobotics.com/emea

About SoftBank Robotics Group

SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, San Francisco, Boston, London, Paris, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Singapore, Sydney, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. SoftBank Robotics' robots are used in more than 70 countries worldwide and we offer innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, cleaning, warehouse, and logistics.

For more information: https://www.softbankrobotics.com/

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Press contacts:

Johannes Kober
Corporate Communication, United Robotics Group GmbH
+49 174 61 59 342
+49 69 42 72 60 238
J.Kober@unitedrobotics.group

Nicolas Halftermeyer
Communications & Product Branding Director, SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS
nicolas.halftermeyer@softbankrobotics.com

Kiminari Iwanaga
Public Relations Office, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.
SBRGRP-PR@g.softbank.co.jp

SOURCE United Robotics Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c4945.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • World Markets Are Falling Again With Echoes of the 2018 Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The feel-good days for global markets at the end of March are firmly over.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEverything from stocks to bonds is falling -- even oil has pulled back f

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Amazon Stock Slipped on Monday

    Monday was an exception, with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) floating $12.75 billion of debt. Amazon's unsecured senior debt was issued in seven parts, all of which have different coupons and maturities. At least the interest payments are consistent throughout the series; for each, those disbursements will be effected on April 13 and Oct. 13 of every year starting this October.