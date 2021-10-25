U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,548.24
    +3.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,672.82
    -4.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,144.67
    +54.47 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.00
    +13.73 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.19
    +1.43 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.20
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3768
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6220
    +0.1620 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,210.88
    +2,826.64 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.16
    +1,264.48 (+521.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.12
    +21.57 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Establishment of B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

·6 min read

Executive team and board of directors announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE), is now operational with the appointment of an executive team and board of directors.

The CICE was founded by the Government of British Columbia, Government of Canada and Shell Canada and will bring together innovators, industry, governments and academics to accelerate the commercialization and scale-up of B.C.-based clean energy technologies. It is also intended to be a catalyst for new partnerships and world-leading innovation to deliver near- and longer-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions.

The centre will be led by an executive team consisting of Executive Director Dr. Ged McLean and Deputy Executive Director Yemi Adefulu. Dr. McLean brings over 30 years' experience in the development and commercialization of new technologies, with technical expertise in areas including renewable energy and hydrogen and fuel cell systems. He is well-positioned to connect local researchers and innovators across B.C.'s innovation ecosystem through his previous role with the University of Victoria's Institute for Integrated Energy Systems.

Mr. Adefulu brings global experience with background in the corporate energy and financial services sectors. His previous experience leading complex deals, driving operational excellence and stewarding global supply chain transformation underpinned by innovation, digitalization and end-to-end process integration will be a strong asset. The team will be complemented by a Director of Finance, with active recruitment expected imminently.

"I'm excited about the opportunity for the centre to play a pivotal role in identifying solutions for sectors of the economy that are hard to decarbonize. Together we can enable breakthrough technology and innovative business solutions which reduce B.C. and global GHG emissions, "said Dr. Mclean.

"The centre intends to have a diverse group of members who share a common interest in accelerating decarbonization. We look forward to expressions of interest from organizations with a desire to help scale-up clean energy solutions." said Mr. Adefulu.

The CICE will be established as a member-based, non-profit corporation operating independent from government and private entities. A board of directors will steward the CICE's operations. Current board members include Dan Woynillowicz, Principal of Polaris Strategy + Insight, Dr. Alan Winter, former B.C. Innovation Commissioner, and Kim Code, a global Shell Vice President and Director of Shell Canada.

The centre's initial focus is on preparing to solicit, evaluate and support opportunities in the following areas prioritized for funding and project delivery:

  • carbon capture, utilization and storage;

  • the production, use and distribution of low-carbon hydrogen;

  • biofuels and synthetic fuels (including marine and aviation fuels);

  • renewable natural gas; and

  • battery technology, storage and energy management systems.

As announced previously, the Government of B.C. and Shell Canada have each committed $35 million to the centre that will leverage additional public and private-sector investments and participation. The Government of Canada has committed up to $35 million for the centre's innovative projects.

A physical office location will be established in the coming months. In the meantime, interested organizations may contact the centre at info@cice.ca.

Additional quotes

Dr. Alan Winter, former B.C. Innovation Commissioner –
"The centre brings together industry, government and academia to address the pressing needs for clean energy while providing innovative economic opportunities for British Columbia. I am pleased to be able to work with my colleagues towards the success of the centre."

Kim Code, global Shell VP and Director of Shell Canada –
"As someone who has spent many years living and working in B.C., I know that innovation and commitment to environmental protection go hand-in-hand. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to ensure the centre's success and impact."

Dan Woynillowicz, Principal of Polaris Strategy + Insight –
"With the impacts of climate change hitting home in B.C., there has never been more urgency to step up to the challenge of developing and deploying climate solutions. Innovation is key to accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, and the centre can provide critical support that empowers B.C companies to deliver solutions, both for use here at home and around the world."

Notes to Editor:

  • Short biographies of the executive team and board members follow.

  • Photos are available on request

Dr. Ged McLean – Executive Director
Dr. Ged McLean is an engineer and innovator who concentrates his efforts on developing and commercializing clean technology solutions. His experience ranges from fundamental academic research, to startup company creation to new product innovation in large corporate settings. Ged has concrete technical expertise in machine vision, structural monitoring, energy systems, renewable energy and hydrogen and fuel cell systems with more than 80 patented inventions. He was the Associate Director of the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions from 2017 to 2020. Prior to this time, he was Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Executive Director of the Institute for Integrated Energy Systems at the University of Victoria where he founded Angstrom Power to develop novel hydrogen fuel cell technology for portable applications, eventually acquired by BIC. He is committed to supporting efforts that translate ideas about climate solutions into concrete actions that will help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Yemi Adefulu – Deputy Executive Director
Yemi Adefulu brings global experience with background in the corporate energy, financial services and telecom sectors. Yemi has led complex commercial deals in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa and worked in various roles including strategy, technical asset management, new business development and supply chain at a global level. Most recently, he was General Manager for Royal Dutch Shell's supply chain division, where he was instrumental in defining and leading the global implementation of a roadmap to an Intelligent supply chain, underpinned by innovation, digitalization, safety and end-to-end process integration. Yemi holds a Master of Science Degree in Oil and Gas Economics and an MBA from the Centre for Energy, Mineral Law and Policy from the University of Dundee, Scotland. He is a clean tech enthusiast and looks forward to collaborating with others in leveraging breakthrough technology to reduce global GHG emissions.

Dan Woynillowicz – Board Member
Dan Woynillowicz is Principal of Polaris Strategy + Insight, a strategic advisory firm helping public, private and non-profit clients navigate the energy transition and find opportunities in climate solutions. In 2012, Dan joined Clean Energy Canada, a program of the Centre for Dialogue at Simon Fraser University, where he served as Policy Director and then Deputy Director until 2020. From 2001 to 2012 he was the Director of Strategy and Communications and a senior analyst at the Pembina Institute. Dan holds a master's degree in environment and management from Royal Roads University, where he conducted research on corporate climate change strategy in the Canadian oil and gas sector. He also holds a bachelor of science in environmental science from the University of Calgary.

Kim Code – Board Member
Kim is the Vice President Canada Upstream (Shales) with Shell. She has 30 years of experience in the Royal Dutch Shell group of companies, having led non-executive responsibilities and held board positions for several joint ventures including Salym Petroleum and Sakhalin Energy, and executive (operated) accountabilities for upstream developments in China, and unconventional exploration, development, and production in North America. Kim is a professional engineer by background. She is the 2016 recipient of the Faculty of Applied Science Dean's Medal of Distinction from her alma mater, the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Alan Winter – Board Member
Alan Winter was British Columbia's first Innovation Commissioner from 2018-2020. He has wide experience at senior levels in the technology sector and in government, including such roles as the President and CEO of Genome British Columbia; the founding President and CEO of the New Media Innovation Centre in Vancouver; the President of the ComDev Space Group in Ontario; and the President and CEO of MPR Teltech Ltd. During his tenure as CEO, six companies were spun out of MPR, including PMC-Sierra and Sierra Wireless. Prior to MPR he worked for Telesat Canada and the federal Communications Research Centre in Ottawa. Dr Winter has been a director of over 30 organizations and companies. He received the Leadership Award from Life Sciences BC (LSBC), and in 2017 he received the Don Rix Award for Lifetime Achievement from LSBC and the Bill Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award from BC Tech.

SOURCE B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/25/c4589.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

    Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 c

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • I’m a Trump supporter, but as an investor, I’m wary of the Trump SPAC

    Every time I have been to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has been a gracious host to my family, and we have wonderful memories of our times there. Further, the U.S. economy under President Trump was clearly better than it is today, since all you have to do is check food and gasoline prices. Accordingly, it came as little surprise to me that Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) exploded after it announced a deal with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • PayPal Rules Out Pinterest Acquisition 'At This Time'

    PayPal rose while PINS stock tumbled after the payments giant said it's pursuing a Pinterest acquisition "at this time."

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Snap's Earnings Report Was Better Than You Think

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were getting shellacked after the social media company turned in a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. Shares plunged more than 20% Friday morning after the company missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered underwhelming guidance for the current period. Q3 revenue increased 57% to $1.07 billion, but that was short of the company's guidance and the analyst consensus of $1.1 billion, while management guided for Q4 revenue of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion, or just 30% growth at the midpoint.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • American Airlines Earnings: More Underperformance

    The company reported the biggest loss of any U.S. airline last quarter and is on pace to post even weaker results for the fourth quarter.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) as vulnerable investments in the near term. One of last week's biggest winners was Digital World Acquisition. It exploded higher in the final two trading days after announcing that it would be joining forces with Donald Trump's new media company venture.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement stocks and go directly to read Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. Chalking out a financially secure retirement plan can be difficult, especially in times of financial volatility. According to a report published […]