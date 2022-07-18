U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

ESTABLISHMENT OF DEDICATED CORPORATE VENTURE CAPITAL UNIT

Flow Traders NV
·6 min read
In this article:
  • FLTDF
Flow Traders NV
Flow Traders NV

ESTABLISHMENT OF DEDICATED CORPORATE VENTURE CAPITAL UNIT

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces the creation of Flow Traders Capital, a dedicated corporate venture capital unit, with an initial commitment of 50 million to actively invest in the development of financial markets infrastructure and the digital asset space.

The primary focus of Flow Traders Capital is to invest in innovative ventures that accelerate growth, create greater transparency in financial markets and enable financial ecosystem scalability. Flow Traders Capital will make direct investments, across all geographies, with an emphasis on three key themes: platform, data, and connectivity.

To support portfolio investments, Flow Traders Capital will offer a combination of funding and a dedicated team with expertise in product design, product development, capital market and go-to-market strategies as well as trading insights. Portfolio investments will also be able to access Flow Traders’ network of partners and resources, as well as leveraging the expertise within the existing Flow Traders Capital portfolio community.

In addition to the potential to generate investment returns, by deploying this unique capability set, Flow Traders will expand its involvement in emerging technologies, identify market trends and explore new business opportunities that create long-term strategic value.

Flow Traders’ current investment portfolio already includes leading digital asset ventures such as Elwood, Tonic, bloXroute, Ondo, AllianceDAO and D2X. Additionally, the ongoing strategic investments in MEMX, RFQ-Hub, LedgerEdge, ShapeQ and the Pyth Network will also be managed as part of the Flow Traders Capital portfolio moving forward.

Dennis Dijkstra, CEO of Flow Traders commented: “Creating Flow Traders Capital is a natural and logical next step for Flow Traders given our core capabilities as well as our leading position within the global financial markets. By investing both Flow Traders’ financial capital and intellectual capabilities, it provides us with a unique platform to gain valuable exposure to emerging ecosystems, innovative technologies and to create synergies with our existing business. We have already seen a positive financial return on one of our initial investments in ErisX, which is a further proof point of the value Flow Traders brings to ventures that are shaping future financial markets.”

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.

Investors
Jonathan Berger
Phone:         +31 20 7996799
Email:        investor.relations@flowtraders.com

Media
Laura Peijs
Phone:         +31 20 7996799
Email:        press@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.

Important Legal Information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided ‘as is’ and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates (“Flow Traders”) do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

This press release may include forward-looking statements, which are based on Flow Traders’ current expectations and projections about future events, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “project”, “believe”, “could”, “hope”, “seek”, “plan”, “foresee”, “aim”, “objective”, “potential”, “goal” “strategy”, “target”, “continue” and similar expressions or their negatives are used to identify these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Flow Traders. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made. Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

Financial objectives are internal objectives of Flow Traders to measure its operational performance and should not be read as indicating that Flow Traders is targeting such metrics for any particular fiscal year. Flow Traders’ ability to achieve these financial objectives is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Flow Traders’ control, and upon assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. As a result, Flow Traders’ actual results may vary from these financial objectives, and those variations may be material.
Efficiencies are net, before tax and on a run-rate basis, i.e. taking into account the full-year impact of any measure to be undertaken before the end of the period mentioned. The expected operating efficiencies and cost savings were prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions, projections and estimates, many of which depend on factors that are beyond Flow Traders’ control. These assumptions, projections and estimates are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those projected. Flow Traders cannot provide any assurance that these assumptions are correct and that these projections and estimates will reflect Flow Traders’ actual results of operations.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this document.

 

Attachment


