Establishment of the Remuneration Committee of AS Tallinna Sadam

The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam established a remuneration committee of the company, the main tasks of which are:



determining the need for the competencies of the management board based on the company's strategy;

developing, updating and monitoring the remuneration policies of the members of the management board; and

submitting proposals to the supervisory board for the election and remuneration of the members of the management board.

The remuneration committee consists of four members of the supervisory board – Aare Tark, Ahti Kuningas, Üllar Jaaksoo and Veiko Sepp. Meetings of the committee are held as required at least once a year and the members of the committee are paid according to the decision of the sole shareholder of 24.01.2011. The remuneration of a committee member for attending a meeting is 89 euros and the remuneration of the chairman of the committee is 133 euros. The chairman of the remuneration committee shall be elected by the committee from among its members. The first challenge of the remuneration committee will be finding a candidate for a new member of the management board / Chief Financial Officer of AS Tallinna Sadam.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

