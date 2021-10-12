U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.00
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,338.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,694.00
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.50
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.68
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +1.28 (+6.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3890
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,496.59
    +898.87 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.16
    +1.31 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.54
    -42.31 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Establishment of the Remuneration Committee of AS Tallinna Sadam

AS Tallinna Sadam
·1 min read

The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam established a remuneration committee of the company, the main tasks of which are:

  • determining the need for the competencies of the management board based on the company's strategy;

  • developing, updating and monitoring the remuneration policies of the members of the management board; and

  • submitting proposals to the supervisory board for the election and remuneration of the members of the management board.

The remuneration committee consists of four members of the supervisory board – Aare Tark, Ahti Kuningas, Üllar Jaaksoo and Veiko Sepp. Meetings of the committee are held as required at least once a year and the members of the committee are paid according to the decision of the sole shareholder of 24.01.2011. The remuneration of a committee member for attending a meeting is 89 euros and the remuneration of the chairman of the committee is 133 euros. The chairman of the remuneration committee shall be elected by the committee from among its members. The first challenge of the remuneration committee will be finding a candidate for a new member of the management board / Chief Financial Officer of AS Tallinna Sadam.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591
m.zirel@ts.ee



Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • Square: Lowered Q3 Estimates Don’t Invalidate the Bull Case

    Payment volume statistics including those from Visa, SpendTrend and Opentable indicate a drop-off in August and possibly September. As such, RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks Square’s (SQ) Q3 gross profit growth will be affected. This requires a more cautious approach and has resulted in some tweaking to Q3 estimates. Based on a “2yrs stack,” Perlin now expects Cash App gross profit growth in 3Q21 (vs. 3Q19) to rise by 106%, compared to the prior 110% estimate, which will lead to segment gross profit o

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • United States Steel Corporation (X): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • How Carvana will reach profitability by 2023

    Wedbush Securities Seth Basham&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Carvana will meet consumers' demand, why Wedbush upgraded its price target and the outlook of growth for the company.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

    On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions. Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) more than Lucid. Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company annou