Establishment of RMB 60 Billion Industry Fund in Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone Sincere Invitation of Professional Institutional Investors for Cooperation

·3 min read

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 8, the business environment improvement conference was held in Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, clarifying that the industry fund of RMB 60 billion will be established this year and that the industrial development "partners" will be gathered in a wide range and professional institutional investors are invited for capital cooperation.

Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone
Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone

Specifically, in 2022, Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone will invest RMB 18 billion at least, guide the participation by social capital, and set up the industrial investment fund of RMB 60 billion at lowest, including 40% invested to the electronic information industry, 20% to the bioengineering and pharmaceutical industry, 20% to the new economic industry and 20% to other industries, such as modern service industry and future industry, particularly focusing on the hardcore technology and advanced manufacturing projects.

Among them, the Angel Mother Fund will be set up at the initial investment of RMB 1.5 billion, and superior early-stage institutional investors and entrepreneurship institutional investors are sincerely invited to set up the Angel Sub-fund together, forming the angel investment fund group exceeding RMB 3 billion with the emphasis laid on aiding the excellent start-up technology enterprises and supporting scientists and entrepreneurs to commercialize and industrialize the scientific and technological innovation achievements.

In the next five years, Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone will launch the industry funds amounting to RMB 300 billion in total through government funding and social capital leveraging, including the Angel Mother Fund worth RMB 10 billion, so as to customize the full-life-circle investment and financing service system from angel investment to seeking financing by listing on the stock market for business growth.

In addition, concerning the talent training and development, Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone will also publish the special support policies for leading talents and set up the special funds worth RMB 2 billion to vigorously introduce the urgent leading talents for scientific and technological innovation and industry innovation. Two types of talents will be granted with RMB 20 million at most upon identification, i.e. talent subsidy of RMB 5 million/year maximally for 3 years, and relocation allowance of RMB 5 million maximally or one expert apartment. Besides, the leading talent teams of scientific and technological innovation will be supported for project R&D and achievement transformation in Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, and they will be supported by the funds of RMB 100 million at most upon review.

As the first national self-dependent innovation demonstration zone and the world-class pilot high-tech park in the western China, Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone stably retains its position in the first matrix among 169 national high-tech zones concerning comprehensive strength, the degree of enterprise assembly ranks No. 1 in the midwest, and the total number of talents has broken through 700,000.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/establishment-of-rmb-60-billion-industry-fund-in-chengdu-hi-tech-industrial-development-zone--sincere-invitation-of-professional-institutional-investors-for-cooperation-301481412.html

SOURCE Chengdu Hi-tech Zone

