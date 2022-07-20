U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.50
    +17.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,908.00
    +117.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,331.00
    +57.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.70
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.82
    -1.40 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.10
    -5.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0261
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1500
    -0.0200 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,718.17
    +1,926.05 (+8.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.73
    +37.89 (+7.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Establishment of a share-based long-term incentive scheme for Aspocomp’s management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aspocomp Group Oyj
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACG1V.HE
Aspocomp Group Oyj
Aspocomp Group Oyj


Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, July 20, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EEST


The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has decided on the establishment of a share-based long-term incentive scheme for the company’s top management and selected key employees. It comprises a Performance Share Plan (also “PSP”).

The objectives of the Performance Share Plan are to align the interests of Aspocomp’s management with those of the company’s shareholders and, thus, to promote shareholder value creation in the long term as well as to commit the management to achieving Aspocomp’s strategic targets.

The Performance Share Plan consists of annually commencing individual performance share plans. The commencement of each new plan is subject to a separate decision of Aspocomp’s Board of Directors.

Each plan comprises a performance period followed by the payment of the potential share rewards in listed shares of Aspocomp. The payment of the rewards is conditional on the achievement of the performance targets set by the Board of Directors for the respective plan.

The performance period of the first plan, PSP 2022 - 2024, covers the period from the beginning of July 2022 until the end of the year 2024. The share rewards potentially payable thereunder will be paid during the first half of the year 2025. The possible subsequent plans will include a three-year performance period as in each case separately decided by the Board of Directors. The length of the first plan is shorter due to the transition phase to the new long-term incentive structure.

The performance measures based on which the potential share rewards under PSP 2022 - 2024 will be paid are cumulative EBIT and the total shareholder return of Aspocomp’s share (absolute TSR). 

Eligible for participation in PSP 2022 - 2024 are approximately 20 individuals, including the members of Aspocomp’s Management Team.

If all the performance targets set for the first plan, PSP 2022 – 2024, are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid as a reward based on this plan is approximately 92,000 shares (referring to gross earnings before the withholding of the applicable payroll tax).

Other terms
The maximum value of the reward payable to the participants based on PSP is limited by a cap which is linked to Aspocomp’s share price development with a multiplier set by the Board of Directors.

If the individual’s employment with Aspocomp terminates before the payment of the reward, the individual is not, as a main rule, entitled to any reward based on the respective plan.
Aspocomp applies a share ownership recommendation to the members of the company’s Management Team. According to this recommendation each member of Aspocomp’s Management Team is expected to retain in his/her ownership at least half of the shares received under the share-based incentive plans of the company until the value of his/her share ownership in the company in case of the President and CEO corresponds to at least the CEO’s annual gross base salary and in case of the other members of the Management.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC


For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com



Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Netflix sheds 1 million users in Q2 — why one analyst says that's still 'good' news

    Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • ASML Holding reports net profit rise, but lowers revenue growth guidance

    ASML Holding NV said Wednesday that second-quarter net profit rose, but lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance, due to revenue recognition delays from increased fast shipments. Net profit for the quarter rose to 1.41 billion euros ($1.44 billion) from EUR695 billion for the same period last year, the Dutch maker of semiconductor equipment (ASML) (NL:ASML) said. After significant revenue growth, ASML revised its dividend policy and declared an initial quarterly dividend of EUR1.37 a share.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Johnson & Johnson beats on Q2 earnings, cuts forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Johnson & Johnson.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Founders who ‘cannot be trusted’ and a $50 million yacht: New Three Arrows Capital bankruptcy filing sheds light on the crypto hedge fund’s epic demise

    Three Arrows Capital is “insolvent and should be wound up,” the filings say.

  • Boeing Stock Continues Ascent As Order Pipeline Swells At Farnborough Airshow

    Boeing jet orders are ramping up at the U.K. Farnborough Airshow. Boeing stock rose to the highest since early May.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • Markets: ‘I do think we’re getting closer’ to a bottom, strategist says

    Chris Pollard, Cowen Managing Director and Head of Market Strategy, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to check out today's market rally and recession indicators in the job market.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Is Carnival Cruising Towards Recovery?

    Clear waters appear to be ahead, but investors should beware of sharks

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Breaks Key Resistance; Netflix Jumps On Subscriber Data

    The stock market rally broke above key levels Tuesday, but faces several challenges. Netflix subscribers fell less than feared. Tesla earnings loom.

  • Nikola founder blocks stock proposal, Paul Pelosi takes stake in Nvidia ahead of key chip bill

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss EV maker Nikola failing to win shareholder approval to raise new funds and Paul Pelosi taking stake in Nvidia ahead of key chip manufacturing bill vote.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]