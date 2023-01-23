U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,475.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,671.50
    -5.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.40
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.67 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2412
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1610
    +0.6220 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,700.87
    -205.62 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.70
    +35.68 (+7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Estar Medical: The European Patent Office Revokes Two Regenlab PRP Patents

·3 min read

HOLON, Israel, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Estar Medical® has been successful in revoking Regenlab's original patent for making platelet rich plasma (PRP) at the European Patent Office (EPO). This ruling follows an earlier decision this month by the Opposition Division of the EPO revoking a different Regenlab PRP patent, as well as a recent judgment by the UK Courts which held the original Regenlab PRP patent to be invalid for lack of novelty and inventive step.

Estar Technologies Ltd. ("Estar Medical") today announced that on January 10, 2023, the Board of Appeal of the EPO has officially revoked Regen Lab SA ("Regenlab") platelet rich plasma (PRP) patent for lack of inventive step. An opposition was filed against Regenlab's European Patent No 2,073,862 B1 in 2017 and this patent was revoked by the Opposition Division following a hearing in Munich in April 2019. Regenlab filed an appeal against this decision and, following a hearing that took place last week, the EPO Board of Appeal has dismissed Regenlab's appeal, confirming the revocation of Regenlab's original PRP patent.

"We are extremely pleased by the EPO ruling", stated Aaron Esteron, the CEO of Estar Medical and a pioneer in the blood separation field, "It has been our position from the start that the Regenlab PRP patent was not valid and should never have been granted. We are happy that both the EPO Opposition Division and Board of Appeal share the same view, just like the UK High Court that also revoked this patent. Estar Medical has remained confident in its position the entire time and it is gratifying to see that confidence affirmed. We believe that this additional win at the EPO, after defeating litigation instigated by Regenlab in Germany, USA and the UK, validates Estar Medical's leadership position in the global PRP, Regenerative Medicine and Autologous Cell Therapy markets."

Earlier this month, on January 4, 2023, the Opposition Division of the EPO revoked another Regenlab PRP patent, European Patent No 3111974 B1 relating to blood collection tubes for the preparation of PRP.

"We are also very pleased by this EPO ruling," added Aaron Esteron. "The revocation of two of Regenlab's invalid patents reaffirms our innovative position and facilitates the further growth and expansion of Estar Medical across the global PRP market."

About Estar Medical 
Estar Medical is a leading international medical device company operating in the biologics, cell therapy and platelet rich plasma fields which it markets under the well-recognized TROPOCELLS®, CELLENIS® and other related brands. Estar Medical has developed a unique and effective patented technology for the simple preparation of PRP by enabling the physician to easily and effectively separate and concentrate growth factors taken from the patient's own blood for the purpose of building new tissues and effectively accelerate the natural wound healing process. Estar Medical remains committed to providing innovative proprietary products of the highest quality and safety, as well as protecting its partners, distributors and global clients through enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

For more information please visit: www.estar-medical.com

Contact: 
Steve Carl, Head of Marketing, sales@estar-medical.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/estar-medical-the-european-patent-office-revokes-two-regenlab-prp-patents-301727704.html

Recommended Stories

  • Citadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year, outperforming the rest of the industry and one of history’s most successful financial plays.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Migh

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTC asks court to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for launching new drug company

    US District Court Judge Denise Cote imposed a lifetime ban on Shkreli that prohibits him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry early last year.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • New retirement withdrawal rule is a boon for wealthy seniors

    The new law ramps up the age you must start withdrawing required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from individual retirement accounts.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    What can you invest in with a Roth IRA? What constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Roth IRA.

  • Oil Steadies as Traders Weigh China’s Outlook and Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as investors assessed the outlook for rising demand in the wake of China’s reopening, the US dollar eased, and risks to Russian energy supplies came into sharper focus with fresh curbs looming.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Ave

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Are remote workers lazy? Experts weigh in on Elon Musk and Marc Benioff’s productivity problem

    Experts are conflicted on whether remote workers are more (or less) lazy than their in-office counterparts. Here's their advice for employers on increasing productivity.

  • Consulting Pay: What MBAs Earned In 2022

    B-school grads are seeing rising MBA pay in consulting, along with enticing perks, and increased opportunities. In consulting, organizations are still racking up record revenue. On the horizon, a reckoning is coming – a disruption that may favor undergraduates and specialists and leave MBAs behind and that may well impact MBA pay in consulting.

  • How Can I Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts?

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • How to Avoid The No. 1 Retirement Risk Americans Face

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Pay Fewer Taxes on My Retirement Income?

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could Semi-Retirement Be Right For Me?

    The traditional vision of retirement as a time when people stop working completely has expanded in recent years to include the concept of semi-retirement. This is a transition stage to full retirement during which people usually work fewer hours, either … Continue reading → The post What Is Semi-Retirement and How Do You Do It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Chase Houston commercial banking team anticipates increased demand, growth in 2023

    JPMorgan Chase's Houston commercial banking team anticipates increased demand for their services this year despite ongoing economic concerns, leading the team to expect to hire more throughout the year.

  • 401(k) vs. IRA: What’s the Difference?

    Employers can offer a 401(k), a SEP IRA, or SIMPLE IRA, while individuals can set up a traditional or Roth IRA. But the differences don’t stop there.

  • These 3 Stock Exchanges Stand to Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms

    New rules proposed by the SEC could be the most significant change to the market in more than a decade.

  • Benefits of Deferred Compensation Plans

    Understand the difference between a qualified and non-qualified deferred compensation plan and what the benefits are of having one or both.