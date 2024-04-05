Estate of late Boston developer Fineberg sells Bristol condo in W. Palm Beach for $28M

A penthouse that just changed hands for about $28 million has set a new building price record for a single condominium sale at The Bristol, the ultra-luxury tower on the West Palm Beach waterfront at the foot of the Royal Park Bridge to Palm Beach.

An ownership company affiliated with a trust in the name of the late Gerald S. Fineberg was on the seller’s side of Penthouse 23S at 1100 S. Flagler Drive, the deed recorded March 5 shows. Fineberg was a Boston real estate developer and art collector.

The price documented with the deed was $27.99 million.

On the buyer’s side was the Bristol 2302 Trust, for which West Palm Beach real estate attorney Maura Ziska serves as trustee. She declined to comment about the sale, and no other information about the trust was immediately available in public records.

The six-bedroom penthouse is one of only two apartments on The Bristol’s designated 23rd floor. On the south side of the building, the penthouse slices through the building east to west, offering panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach, the Atlantic Ocean and West Palm Beach.

The apartment has 12,053 square feet of living space, inside and on its balcony. Based on that measurement and the recorded price, the buyer paid $2,322 per square foot.

The apartment was sold by Bristol 2302 LLC, a Florida limited liability company, the deed shows. Boston attorney Lydia G. Chesnick signed the deed as co-trustee of the Gerald S. Fineberg 2011 Trust, which managed the company that sold the penthouse.

The Bristol’s developer sold a different Fineberg-related company the penthouse for a recorded $17.57 million in Feburary 2019, property records show.

Fineberg died in December 2022. In June 2023, Fineberg’s widow, Sandra Fineberg, was part of a transaction that transferred ownership to the company that just sold the penthouse, according to courthouse records.

In the sale recorded April 5, the listing broker was Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate. He declined to comment about the transaction.

Angle’s sales listing described the apartment as “perfect for entertaining” with an “oversized living room and dining room with large wet bar.

In addition to the well-equipped kitchen, the apartment has a second catering kitchen. The layout also features a waterfront “owner’s suite,” a home office and a family room.

Agent Suzanne Frisbie of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer. She couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

Gerald Fineberg invested in residential and commercial properties in greater Boston through The Fineberg Cos., according to his obituary. An avid art collector, he served on the board of Rose Art Museum in Waltham, Massachusetts, and helped build its contemporary art collection.

In May, selections from his personal art collection were sold for a reported $197 million through Christies in New York City.

Viewed from Palm Beach, The Bristol ultra-luxury condominium tower stands on the South Flagler Drive waterfront in West Palm Beach.

When the Bristol was completed in 2019 with 24 residential floors, it set a new standard for luxury for condos in West Palm Beach. The building has been home to many of the most expensive condos ever sold in the city, property records show.

The Bristol's amenities include two spas, a hair salon, a gym, a club lounge, a lakeside swimming pool and a dog run. The building offers 24-hour door staff along with concierge and car services.

The most expensive sale in the building occurred in March 2019, when the late beauty-and-hair products maven Sydell Miller simultaneously bought two unfinished penthouses on the top floor for a recorded $42.56 million. She then combined the apartments. In that sale, agent Stephen Ploof of Linda A. Gary Real Estate represented Miller. Douglas Elliman Real Estate's Samantha Curry was the lead agent in the Miller deal and had worked with her Elliman colleagues Chris Leavitt and Marisela Cotilla to market the unit.

