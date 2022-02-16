U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Esteemed Healthcare Executive Lloyd H. Dean Joins Guidehouse Board

·4 min read

Luminary and Supporter of Healthcare Equality Brings Wealth of Corporate Transformation and Board Experience to Next Generation Consulting Firm and Its Clients

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, today proudly announced that Lloyd H. Dean, a renowned advocate and leading voice for expanding access to quality healthcare, has joined the firm's Board of Directors.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)
Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

Mr. Dean has dedicated his entire career to improving health and expanding access to healthcare for all, especially the most vulnerable. A nationally recognized leader and luminary in this space, he played a strong role in the passage of the Affordable Care Act and has counseled and served the last four presidential administrations.

As CEO of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health systems, Mr. Dean's vision of a healthcare delivery system that uses innovative partnerships, modern technology, and human kindness so that more Americans can live healthier lives, is reshaping the future of the industry.

"I am honored to welcome a mentor, industry visionary, and distinguished leader to our Board of Directors," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "An exemplary professional, Lloyd leads with compassion and is guided by the belief that the healing power of humanity can bring communities together to support a healthy future for everyone. His insights will be instrumental as we continue to help our clients with their most pressing challenges in healthcare and beyond."

Mr. Dean has served on many federal and state advisory panels and participated in regional and national charity and advocacy organizations. He was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to the state's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery, whose charge is to help the state recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Previously, he was president and CEO of Dignity Health, which grew under his leadership from a holding company into a dynamic healthcare enterprise to become CommonSpirit Health.

"I am thrilled and delighted to join Guidehouse's board and am looking forward to bringing my insight and passion for health and social equity to the firm and its clients," said Mr. Dean. "Together, we will innovate for the greater good and make meaningful change."

A member of the Health Affairs Council on Health Care Spending and Value, Co-chair of California Future Health Workforce Commission, and Chair of San Francisco Advance, Mr. Dean also serves on the boards of McDonald's Corporation, Carnegie Hall Board of Trustees, and California Polytechnic University Foundation. He holds degrees in sociology and education from Western Michigan University and received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from the University of San Francisco and honorary Doctor of Science from California Polytechnic State University.

Mr. Dean has regularly been named one of the most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and is co-chair of America Is All In, the most expansive coalition of leaders ever assembled in support of climate action in the U.S.

Ranked by Modern Healthcare as the third largest healthcare management consulting firm in 2021, Guidehouse's Health segment helps hospitals and health systems, government agencies, life sciences companies, and payers strategically redesign, revitalize, and transform their operations.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:
Guidehouse
Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esteemed-healthcare-executive-lloyd-h-dean-joins-guidehouse-board-301483661.html

SOURCE Guidehouse

