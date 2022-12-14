Ester gum market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global ester gum market size is projected to grow by USD 127.14 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ester Gum Market

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report!

Global ester gum market- Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global ester gum market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The global specialty chemicals market covers products and companies engaged in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis. Download an exclusive sample!

Global ester gum market- Five forces

The global ester gum market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of Porter's Five Forces model helps to strategize the business, for entire details - buy report!



Global ester gum market– Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global ester gum market- Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application, product, and region.

Story continues

The chewing gum segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The chewing gum segment accounted for the largest market share in the global ester gum market due to the increasing consumer demand for sugar-free chewing gums globally. Various scientific research studies have revealed the benefits of sugar-free chewing gums over regular sweetened gums, thus resulting in an increase in the overall demand for this gum variety. Also, the introduction of functional chewing gums (e.g., energy chewing gums) and all-natural chewing gums is driving the growth of the chewing gum segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global ester gum market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ester gum market.

North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America for ester gum. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in APAC. The ester gum market in North America will expand due to the increased demand for ester gum from end-user industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and cosmetics during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global ester gum market– Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors. In citrus-flavored drinks, rosin glycerol esters are used as weighting agents. Sports drinks and carbonated soft drinks are examples of these beverages. Glycerol ester of gum rosin and glycerol ester of wood rosin is two esters that are frequently used in these applications. The demand for ester gum in the non-alcoholic beverage industry is rising due to the increased focus on health and well-being as well as the ability to provide a base for differentiation.

Recent trends influencing the market

Increasing demand for organic gums is one of the key ester gum market trends fueling the market growth . Organic foods are becoming increasingly popular among customers as they place a higher value on healthy, natural, authentic, and safe food products.

The origin and quality of ingredients are two things that many consumers today look for on product labels. As a result, many believe that organic food is healthier and more nourishing.

It is projected that more companies will develop their own organic gum product lines as the trend toward consuming organic foods grows. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent environmental regulations are key factors challenging the ester gum's market growth.

The usage of adhesives with a high VOC content is subject to numerous strict requirements set by regulatory agencies. For instance, according to the European Framework Regulation 1935/2004, items that come into contact with food can not endanger human health or alter the flavor, aroma, or composition of food.

Additionally, food contact materials should be produced in accordance with the GMPs mandated by European Commission (EC) 2023/2006. These factors will pose a challenge to market growth in the near future.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this ester gum market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ester gum market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ester gum market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ester gum industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ester gum market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The boric acid market size is projected to grow by USD 242.34 million with a CAGR of 5.78% between 2022 to 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (glass and ceramics, agriculture, detergents, and others), end-user (industrial and household), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Formaldehyde Market size is projected to grow by 10.15 million tons with a CAGR of 6.89% between 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by derivative type (urea formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, polyoxymethylene, and others), end-user (construction and furniture, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Ester Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 145 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 $127.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Cardinal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Jubilant Bhartia Group, Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques, Mahendra Rosin and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd., Mangalam Organics Ltd., MPD INDUSTRIES PVT LTD, PT INDOPICRI, Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd., Symrise AG, Uniform Synthetics Pvt Ltd., Zhejiang Xinsong Resin Co. Ltd., Foreverest Resources Ltd., Pinova Inc., POLIMEROS SINTETICOS, and Sood Paper & Allied Chemicals Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Chewing gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Paints - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Polymerized rosins of glycerol ester (PRGE) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Glycerol esters of wood rosin (GEWR) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Glycerol esters of gum rosins (GEGR) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Penta ester gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Maleic adduct of gum rosin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

11.4 Eastman Chemical Co.

11.5 Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

11.6 Jubilant Bhartia Group

11.7 Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques

11.8 Mahendra Rosin and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd.

11.9 Mangalam Organics Ltd.

11.10 PT INDOPICRI

11.11 Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.12 Uniform Synthetics Pvt Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ester Gum Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ester-gum-market-2022-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301701601.html

SOURCE Technavio