Ester gum market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global ester gum market size is projected to grow by USD 127.14 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Global ester gum market- Parent market analysis
Technavio categorizes the global ester gum market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The global specialty chemicals market covers products and companies engaged in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings.
Global ester gum market- Five forces
The global ester gum market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Global ester gum market– Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global ester gum market- Segmentation assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application, product, and region.
The chewing gum segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The chewing gum segment accounted for the largest market share in the global ester gum market due to the increasing consumer demand for sugar-free chewing gums globally. Various scientific research studies have revealed the benefits of sugar-free chewing gums over regular sweetened gums, thus resulting in an increase in the overall demand for this gum variety. Also, the introduction of functional chewing gums (e.g., energy chewing gums) and all-natural chewing gums is driving the growth of the chewing gum segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global ester gum market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ester gum market.
North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America for ester gum. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in APAC. The ester gum market in North America will expand due to the increased demand for ester gum from end-user industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and cosmetics during the forecast period.
Global ester gum market– Market dynamics
Key factors driving market growth
Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors. In citrus-flavored drinks, rosin glycerol esters are used as weighting agents. Sports drinks and carbonated soft drinks are examples of these beverages. Glycerol ester of gum rosin and glycerol ester of wood rosin is two esters that are frequently used in these applications. The demand for ester gum in the non-alcoholic beverage industry is rising due to the increased focus on health and well-being as well as the ability to provide a base for differentiation.
Recent trends influencing the market
Increasing demand for organic gums is one of the key ester gum market trends fueling the market growth. Organic foods are becoming increasingly popular among customers as they place a higher value on healthy, natural, authentic, and safe food products.
The origin and quality of ingredients are two things that many consumers today look for on product labels. As a result, many believe that organic food is healthier and more nourishing.
It is projected that more companies will develop their own organic gum product lines as the trend toward consuming organic foods grows. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Stringent environmental regulations are key factors challenging the ester gum's market growth.
The usage of adhesives with a high VOC content is subject to numerous strict requirements set by regulatory agencies. For instance, according to the European Framework Regulation 1935/2004, items that come into contact with food can not endanger human health or alter the flavor, aroma, or composition of food.
Additionally, food contact materials should be produced in accordance with the GMPs mandated by European Commission (EC) 2023/2006. These factors will pose a challenge to market growth in the near future.
What are the key data covered in this ester gum market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ester gum market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the ester gum market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the ester gum industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ester gum market vendors
Ester Gum Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
145
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%
Market growth 2022-2026
$127.14 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.93
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Cardinal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Jubilant Bhartia Group, Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques, Mahendra Rosin and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd., Mangalam Organics Ltd., MPD INDUSTRIES PVT LTD, PT INDOPICRI, Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd., Symrise AG, Uniform Synthetics Pvt Ltd., Zhejiang Xinsong Resin Co. Ltd., Foreverest Resources Ltd., Pinova Inc., POLIMEROS SINTETICOS, and Sood Paper & Allied Chemicals
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Chewing gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Paints - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Polymerized rosins of glycerol ester (PRGE) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Glycerol esters of wood rosin (GEWR) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Glycerol esters of gum rosins (GEGR) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Penta ester gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Maleic adduct of gum rosin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
11.4 Eastman Chemical Co.
11.5 Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
11.6 Jubilant Bhartia Group
11.7 Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques
11.8 Mahendra Rosin and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd.
11.9 Mangalam Organics Ltd.
11.10 PT INDOPICRI
11.11 Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.12 Uniform Synthetics Pvt Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
