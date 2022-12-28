An Estimated $21 Trillion in Grant Funding Will Be Available Across the Globe Between 2023 and 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grants Office has released a first-of-its-kind analysis of grant funding trends around the world, available free at https://www2.grantsoffice.com/GlobalFundingTrends.

An estimated $21 trillion USD will be available in grant funding across the globe over the next 3-years? More than half of that amount is expected to be spent in just 15 countries. These dollars will be available to public and private sector organizations, providing ample opportunities to advance their missions, dramatically increase their capacity, and positively impact the communities they serve.



Grants Office LLC, the global leader in grants intelligence, has recently completed a survey of the global grant funding outlook for 2023-2025.



This first of its kind analysis provides the knowledge you need to solve problems, collaborate among stakeholders, and realize your goals through accessing expert grants intelligence and forecasting information.



In conjunction with this funding analysis, we are hosting 3 region specific webinars, or Grantscasts, to go through this information with greater detail. Join us for one, or all, of the Grantscasts in this series to learn what grant funding looks like across the globe.



You'll learn:

What countries hold the greatest opportunity for grant seekers?

What is the source of these grant dollars in each country?

What types of organizations are receiving and spending these grant dollars?

What types of projects are prioritized for grant funding?

