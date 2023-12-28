Estimating The Fair Value Of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Key Insights

Advanced Micro Devices' estimated fair value is US$131 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$146 suggests Advanced Micro Devices is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for AMD is US$136, which is 3.8% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$5.20b US$7.34b US$8.76b US$11.2b US$13.0b US$14.6b US$16.0b US$17.1b US$18.0b US$18.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x11 Analyst x9 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 16.41% Est @ 12.15% Est @ 9.17% Est @ 7.09% Est @ 5.63% Est @ 4.60% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% US$4.8k US$6.2k US$6.8k US$8.1k US$8.6k US$8.9k US$9.0k US$8.9k US$8.6k US$8.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$78b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$19b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = US$305b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$305b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$134b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$212b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$146, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Advanced Micro Devices as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.267. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Advanced Micro Devices

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

