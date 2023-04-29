Estimating The Fair Value Of Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Air New Zealand is NZ$0.71 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With NZ$0.76 share price, Air New Zealand appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for AIR is NZ$0.85, which is 20% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$1.03b NZ$251.0m NZ$255.3m NZ$108.0m NZ$110.0m NZ$112.1m NZ$114.4m NZ$116.8m NZ$119.2m NZ$121.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 1.52% Analyst x1 Est @ 1.72% Analyst x1 Est @ 1.85% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 2.01% Est @ 2.06% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 2.12% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% NZ$936 NZ$208 NZ$193 NZ$74.3 NZ$68.9 NZ$64.0 NZ$59.4 NZ$55.2 NZ$51.3 NZ$47.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$1.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$122m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.8%– 2.2%) = NZ$1.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$1.6b÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= NZ$638m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$2.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$0.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Air New Zealand as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.286. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Air New Zealand

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for AIR.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Air New Zealand, there are three essential elements you should assess:

