Estimating The Fair Value Of Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Analabs Resources Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.28

Current share price of RM1.48 suggests Analabs Resources Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 36% suggests Analabs Resources Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM14.0m RM13.8m RM13.7m RM13.9m RM14.1m RM14.4m RM14.8m RM15.3m RM15.7m RM16.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -3.95% Est @ -1.70% Est @ -0.13% Est @ 0.98% Est @ 1.75% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.67% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 3.25% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM12.5 RM10.9 RM9.7 RM8.7 RM7.9 RM7.2 RM6.5 RM6.0 RM5.5 RM5.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM80m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM16m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM190m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM190m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM59m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM139m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Analabs Resources Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.296. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Analabs Resources Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

ANALABS' financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ANALABS' earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Analabs Resources Berhad, there are three relevant elements you should consider:

