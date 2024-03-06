Estimating The Fair Value Of Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Andrews Sykes Group fair value estimate is UK£7.00

Andrews Sykes Group's UK£5.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average discount to fair value of 6.8% suggests Andrews Sykes Group's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

How far off is Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£20.3m UK£19.4m UK£19.0m UK£18.8m UK£18.7m UK£18.8m UK£18.9m UK£19.1m UK£19.3m UK£19.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.42% Est @ -4.00% Est @ -2.31% Est @ -1.13% Est @ -0.30% Est @ 0.28% Est @ 0.69% Est @ 0.98% Est @ 1.18% Est @ 1.31% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% UK£18.8 UK£16.8 UK£15.3 UK£14.0 UK£13.0 UK£12.1 UK£11.3 UK£10.6 UK£10.0 UK£9.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£131m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£20m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.6%– 1.6%) = UK£335m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£335m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= UK£161m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£293m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£5.8, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Andrews Sykes Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.083. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Andrews Sykes Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ASY's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ASY.

