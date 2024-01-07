Advertisement
Estimating The Fair Value Of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Arista Networks fair value estimate is US$207

  • Current share price of US$231 suggests Arista Networks is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • Our fair value estimate is 9.0% lower than Arista Networks' analyst price target of US$228

How far off is Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$2.41b

US$2.64b

US$2.84b

US$3.07b

US$3.25b

US$3.40b

US$3.53b

US$3.65b

US$3.77b

US$3.87b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x12

Analyst x9

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ 5.69%

Est @ 4.65%

Est @ 3.92%

Est @ 3.41%

Est @ 3.05%

Est @ 2.80%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%

US$2.3k

US$2.3k

US$2.3k

US$2.3k

US$2.3k

US$2.3k

US$2.2k

US$2.1k

US$2.1k

US$2.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$22b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.9b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.2%) = US$83b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$83b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$42b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$64b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$231, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Arista Networks as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.952. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Arista Networks

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Arista Networks, there are three essential elements you should further examine:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Arista Networks that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does ANET's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

