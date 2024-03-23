Estimating The Fair Value Of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Key Insights
AutoZone's estimated fair value is US$3,581 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of US$3,239 suggests AutoZone is potentially trading close to its fair value
Analyst price target for AZO is US$3,213 which is 10% below our fair value estimate
Does the March share price for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$2.75b
US$2.75b
US$2.96b
US$3.32b
US$3.49b
US$3.64b
US$3.78b
US$3.90b
US$4.02b
US$4.13b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x7
Analyst x7
Analyst x6
Analyst x1
Est @ 5.24%
Est @ 4.36%
Est @ 3.74%
Est @ 3.30%
Est @ 3.00%
Est @ 2.79%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5%
US$2.6k
US$2.4k
US$2.4k
US$2.5k
US$2.4k
US$2.4k
US$2.3k
US$2.2k
US$2.1k
US$2.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$23b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.1b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.5%– 2.3%) = US$80b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$80b÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$39b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$62b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$3.2k, the company appears about fair value at a 9.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AutoZone as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.143. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for AutoZone
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For AutoZone, we've put together three essential factors you should look at:
