Estimating The Fair Value Of B.I.G. Industries Berhad (KLSE:BIG)

Key Insights

B.I.G. Industries Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.68 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.70 suggests B.I.G. Industries Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -77%, B.I.G. Industries Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is B.I.G. Industries Berhad (KLSE:BIG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM2.44m RM2.66m RM2.84m RM3.02m RM3.18m RM3.33m RM3.47m RM3.62m RM3.76m RM3.90m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 10.83% Est @ 8.64% Est @ 7.11% Est @ 6.04% Est @ 5.29% Est @ 4.76% Est @ 4.40% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.83% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% RM2.2 RM2.2 RM2.1 RM2.1 RM2.0 RM1.9 RM1.8 RM1.7 RM1.6 RM1.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM19m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.9m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.5%) = RM63m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM63m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM24m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM43m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at B.I.G. Industries Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.015. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For B.I.G. Industries Berhad, there are three relevant items you should look at:

