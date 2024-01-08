Estimating The Fair Value Of BH Global Corporation Limited (SGX:BQN)

Key Insights

BH Global's estimated fair value is S$0.085 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of S$0.091 suggests BH Global is potentially trading close to its fair value

BH Global's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -1,909%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of BH Global Corporation Limited (SGX:BQN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$2.97m S$2.52m S$2.26m S$2.11m S$2.03m S$1.99m S$1.97m S$1.97m S$1.98m S$2.00m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -22.79% Est @ -15.35% Est @ -10.14% Est @ -6.49% Est @ -3.94% Est @ -2.15% Est @ -0.90% Est @ -0.02% Est @ 0.59% Est @ 1.02% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% S$2.7 S$2.1 S$1.7 S$1.5 S$1.3 S$1.2 S$1.1 S$1.0 S$0.9 S$0.8

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$14m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$2.0m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.3%– 2.0%) = S$28m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$28m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= S$11m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$26m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.09, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at BH Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.464. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For BH Global, we've put together three further items you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with BH Global (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

