Estimating The Fair Value Of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER)

The projected fair value for Brighton Pier Group is UK£0.48 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.49 share price, Brighton Pier Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -44%, Brighton Pier Group's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£4.28m UK£3.31m UK£2.79m UK£2.50m UK£2.33m UK£2.22m UK£2.16m UK£2.12m UK£2.11m UK£2.11m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -33.02% Est @ -22.74% Est @ -15.55% Est @ -10.51% Est @ -6.99% Est @ -4.52% Est @ -2.79% Est @ -1.58% Est @ -0.73% Est @ -0.14% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 15% UK£3.7 UK£2.5 UK£1.8 UK£1.4 UK£1.1 UK£1.0 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£0.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£14m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£2.1m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (15%– 1.2%) = UK£15m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£15m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= UK£3.7m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£18m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Brighton Pier Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Brighton Pier Group, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that Brighton Pier Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does PIER's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

