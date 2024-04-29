Estimating The Fair Value Of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for CEVA is US$16.93 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$19.98 share price, CEVA appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 39% lower than CEVA's analyst price target of US$27.86

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is CEVA Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.00m US$10.5m US$15.6m US$19.6m US$23.3m US$26.6m US$29.3m US$31.6m US$33.6m US$35.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 25.87% Est @ 18.80% Est @ 13.84% Est @ 10.38% Est @ 7.95% Est @ 6.25% Est @ 5.06% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% US$5.5 US$8.9 US$12.2 US$14.2 US$15.6 US$16.3 US$16.6 US$16.5 US$16.2 US$15.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$138m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$35m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.3%) = US$588m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$588m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= US$261m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$399m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$20.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CEVA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.337. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CEVA

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CEVA.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For CEVA, we've put together three fundamental elements you should further examine:

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.