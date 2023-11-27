Estimating The Fair Value Of Cnergenz Berhad (KLSE:CNERGEN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Cnergenz Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.63

With RM0.63 share price, Cnergenz Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Cnergenz Berhad's competitorsis currently 109%

Does the November share price for Cnergenz Berhad (KLSE:CNERGEN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM21.3m RM22.7m RM23.9m RM25.1m RM26.2m RM27.3m RM28.4m RM29.5m RM30.6m RM31.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 7.56% Est @ 6.36% Est @ 5.52% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 4.22% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.88% Est @ 3.78% Est @ 3.71% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM19.2 RM18.4 RM17.6 RM16.6 RM15.7 RM14.7 RM13.8 RM13.0 RM12.1 RM11.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM152m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM32m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM451m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM451m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM161m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM314m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears about fair value at a 0.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cnergenz Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.070. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cnergenz Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CNERGEN.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Cnergenz Berhad, there are three additional items you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Cnergenz Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CNERGEN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

