Estimating The Fair Value Of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR)

Compagnie Financière Richemont's estimated fair value is CHF139 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CHF120 share price, Compagnie Financière Richemont appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for CFR is €140 which is similar to our fair value estimate

How far off is Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €4.42b €3.90b €4.31b €5.01b €5.27b €5.45b €5.57b €5.67b €5.73b €5.78b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x13 Analyst x14 Analyst x11 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.33% Est @ 2.36% Est @ 1.67% Est @ 1.20% Est @ 0.86% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% €4.2k €3.4k €3.6k €3.9k €3.9k €3.8k €3.6k €3.5k €3.3k €3.1k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €36b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.08%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €5.8b× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (6.3%– 0.08%) = €93b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €93b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= €50b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €86b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF120, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Compagnie Financière Richemont as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.251. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Compagnie Financière Richemont

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Luxury market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Compagnie Financière Richemont, there are three important factors you should assess:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Compagnie Financière Richemont that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does CFR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

