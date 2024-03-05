Estimating The Fair Value Of Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL)

Key Insights

Cordel Group's estimated fair value is UK£0.043 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cordel Group's UK£0.037 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Cordel Group's peers are currently trading at a premium of 77% on average

Does the March share price for Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£412.0k UK£142.0k UK£207.7k UK£275.9k UK£340.8k UK£398.5k UK£447.7k UK£488.7k UK£522.3k UK£550.1k Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 46.25% Est @ 32.87% Est @ 23.50% Est @ 16.94% Est @ 12.35% Est @ 9.14% Est @ 6.89% Est @ 5.31% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% -UK£0.4 UK£0.1 UK£0.2 UK£0.2 UK£0.3 UK£0.3 UK£0.3 UK£0.3 UK£0.3 UK£0.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.9m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£550k× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (6.2%– 1.6%) = UK£12m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£12m÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= UK£6.6m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£8.5m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.04, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cordel Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cordel Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Cordel Group, we've put together three important factors you should look at:

