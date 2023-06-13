Estimating The Fair Value Of Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO)

Key Insights

Corum Group's estimated fair value is AU$0.041 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$0.042 suggests Corum Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Corum Group's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -218%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$800.0k AU$1.07m AU$1.25m AU$1.44m AU$1.58m AU$1.70m AU$1.79m AU$1.88m AU$1.95m AU$2.01m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.69% Est @ 7.37% Est @ 5.75% Est @ 4.61% Est @ 3.82% Est @ 3.26% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% -AU$0.7 AU$0.9 AU$1.0 AU$1.1 AU$1.1 AU$1.1 AU$1.1 AU$1.0 AU$1.0 AU$0.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$8.4m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$2.0m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.0%) = AU$35m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$35m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= AU$16m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$25m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.04, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Corum Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Corum Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for COO.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Corum Group, we've put together three relevant factors you should look at:

