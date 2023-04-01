Estimating The Fair Value Of A.S. Création Tapeten AG (ETR:ACWN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for A.S. Création Tapeten is €10.78 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

A.S. Création Tapeten's €11.20 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

A.S. Création Tapeten's peers are currently trading at a discount of 7.7% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of A.S. Création Tapeten AG (ETR:ACWN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €2.40m €2.70m €2.47m €2.33m €2.24m €2.17m €2.13m €2.11m €2.09m €2.08m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -8.39% Est @ -5.82% Est @ -4.03% Est @ -2.77% Est @ -1.89% Est @ -1.28% Est @ -0.85% Est @ -0.54% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% €2.2 €2.3 €2.0 €1.7 €1.6 €1.4 €1.3 €1.2 €1.1 €1.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €16m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.1m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (7.5%– 0.2%) = €28m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €28m÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= €14m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €30m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €11.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at A.S. Création Tapeten as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.229. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for A.S. Création Tapeten

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for ACWN.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For A.S. Création Tapeten, there are three essential items you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with A.S. Création Tapeten (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does ACWN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

