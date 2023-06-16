Estimating The Fair Value Of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Diversey Holdings fair value estimate is US$9.49

With US$8.38 share price, Diversey Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 13% higher than Diversey Holdings' analyst price target of US$8.41

How far off is Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$86.5m US$165.0m US$200.0m US$226.0m US$248.0m US$266.4m US$282.0m US$295.3m US$306.9m US$317.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 12.99% Est @ 9.73% Est @ 7.44% Est @ 5.84% Est @ 4.72% Est @ 3.94% Est @ 3.39% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7% US$78.9 US$137 US$152 US$156 US$156 US$153 US$148 US$141 US$134 US$126

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.4b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$317m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.7%– 2.1%) = US$4.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$4.3b÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= US$1.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$3.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$8.4, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Diversey Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.274. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Diversey Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

