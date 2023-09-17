Estimating The Fair Value Of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Dr. Martens fair value estimate is UK£1.88

Current share price of UK£1.52 suggests Dr. Martens is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for DOCS is UK£1.59 which is 16% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£125.6m UK£94.0m UK£112.6m UK£126.1m UK£137.2m UK£146.3m UK£153.6m UK£159.7m UK£164.7m UK£169.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 12.02% Est @ 8.83% Est @ 6.59% Est @ 5.03% Est @ 3.94% Est @ 3.17% Est @ 2.63% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% UK£115 UK£79.4 UK£87.4 UK£90.0 UK£90.1 UK£88.3 UK£85.2 UK£81.4 UK£77.2 UK£72.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£867m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£169m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.8%– 1.4%) = UK£2.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£2.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= UK£998m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£1.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dr. Martens as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.252. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Dr. Martens

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Luxury market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Dr. Martens, there are three important aspects you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Dr. Martens has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does DOCS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

