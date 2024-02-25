Estimating The Fair Value Of Edelteq Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EDELTEQ)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Edelteq Holdings Berhad is RM0.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.33 suggests Edelteq Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 340% suggests Edelteq Holdings Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Does the February share price for Edelteq Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EDELTEQ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM6.01m RM8.45m RM10.9m RM13.3m RM15.5m RM17.4m RM19.1m RM20.6m RM21.9m RM23.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 56.32% Est @ 40.48% Est @ 29.40% Est @ 21.64% Est @ 16.21% Est @ 12.41% Est @ 9.75% Est @ 7.89% Est @ 6.58% Est @ 5.67% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM5.4 RM6.7 RM7.8 RM8.5 RM8.8 RM8.8 RM8.6 RM8.3 RM7.9 RM7.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM78m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM23m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (12%– 3.5%) = RM285m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM285m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM92m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM171m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Edelteq Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.325. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Edelteq Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Edelteq Holdings Berhad (including 1 which is a bit concerning) . Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

