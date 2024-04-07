Estimating The Fair Value Of Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Elanor Investors Group is AU$1.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$1.18 share price, Elanor Investors Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 7.5% suggests Elanor Investors Group's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

How far off is Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$37.6m AU$19.1m AU$21.3m AU$22.9m AU$24.3m AU$25.5m AU$26.5m AU$27.4m AU$28.3m AU$29.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.67% Est @ 6.01% Est @ 4.86% Est @ 4.05% Est @ 3.48% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 2.81% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 11% -AU$33.8 AU$15.4 AU$15.4 AU$14.9 AU$14.2 AU$13.4 AU$12.5 AU$11.6 AU$10.7 AU$9.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$84m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$29m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (11%– 2.2%) = AU$323m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$323m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= AU$110m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$194m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.2, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Elanor Investors Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Elanor Investors Group

Strength

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Elanor Investors Group, we've compiled three important aspects you should assess:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Elanor Investors Group (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does ENN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

