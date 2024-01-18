Estimating The Fair Value Of Filo Corp. (TSE:FIL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Filo is CA$21.49 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$20.80 suggests Filo is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 31% lower than Filo's analyst price target of CA$31.05

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Filo Corp. (TSE:FIL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) -CA$107.0m -CA$17.0m -CA$18.5m -CA$19.8m CA$197.4m CA$207.9m CA$216.9m CA$224.7m CA$231.6m CA$238.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.88% Est @ 6.79% Analyst x1 Est @ 5.33% Est @ 4.31% Est @ 3.60% Est @ 3.10% Est @ 2.75% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% -CA$99.6 -CA$14.7 -CA$14.9 -CA$14.9 CA$138 CA$136 CA$132 CA$127 CA$122 CA$117

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$627m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$238m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.4%– 1.9%) = CA$4.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$4.4b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= CA$2.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$2.8b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$20.8, the company appears about fair value at a 3.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

TSX:FIL Discounted Cash Flow January 18th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Filo as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.090. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Filo

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Filo, we've put together three further aspects you should consider:

Risks: Be aware that Filo is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious... Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for FIL's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

