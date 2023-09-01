Estimating The Fair Value Of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Flowtech Fluidpower is UK£1.04 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.94 share price, Flowtech Fluidpower appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Flowtech Fluidpower's peers are currently trading at a premium of 89% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£6.90m UK£6.10m UK£5.64m UK£5.36m UK£5.19m UK£5.10m UK£5.06m UK£5.06m UK£5.07m UK£5.11m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -11.52% Est @ -7.65% Est @ -4.94% Est @ -3.04% Est @ -1.72% Est @ -0.79% Est @ -0.14% Est @ 0.32% Est @ 0.64% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% UK£6.3 UK£5.1 UK£4.3 UK£3.8 UK£3.4 UK£3.0 UK£2.8 UK£2.5 UK£2.3 UK£2.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£36m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£5.1m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (9.1%– 1.4%) = UK£67m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£67m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= UK£28m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£64m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 9.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Flowtech Fluidpower as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.305. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Flowtech Fluidpower

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Flowtech Fluidpower, we've compiled three important factors you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Flowtech Fluidpower (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does FLO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

