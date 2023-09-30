Estimating The Fair Value Of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Key Insights

Freeport-McMoRan's estimated fair value is US$45.39 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Freeport-McMoRan's US$37.29 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 2.6% lower than Freeport-McMoRan's analyst price target of US$46.61

How far off is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$5.21b US$7.10b US$7.91b US$6.04b US$5.04b US$4.48b US$4.17b US$3.99b US$3.90b US$3.86b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -16.60% Est @ -10.97% Est @ -7.04% Est @ -4.28% Est @ -2.35% Est @ -1.00% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$4.8k US$6.1k US$6.2k US$4.4k US$3.4k US$2.8k US$2.4k US$2.1k US$1.9k US$1.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$36b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.9b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.2%) = US$65b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$65b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$29b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$65b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$37.3, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Freeport-McMoRan as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.220. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Freeport-McMoRan

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Freeport-McMoRan, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Freeport-McMoRan you should know about. Future Earnings: How does FCX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

