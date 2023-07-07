Estimating The Fair Value Of GINSMS Inc. (CVE:GOK)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, GINSMS fair value estimate is CA$0.013

GINSMS' CA$0.015 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 189% suggests GINSMS' peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of GINSMS Inc. (CVE:GOK) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$243.6k CA$222.7k CA$210.6k CA$203.7k CA$200.2k CA$198.8k CA$198.9k CA$200.1k CA$202.0k CA$204.4k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -12.98% Est @ -8.55% Est @ -5.44% Est @ -3.27% Est @ -1.75% Est @ -0.68% Est @ 0.06% Est @ 0.58% Est @ 0.95% Est @ 1.20% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7% CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.09 CA$0.08

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.3m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$204k× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (9.7%– 1.8%) = CA$2.6m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$2.6m÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= CA$1.0m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$2.3m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.01, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at GINSMS as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.336. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for GINSMS

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine GOK's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

